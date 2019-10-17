EARLY — Both the Early Longhorns and Clyde Bulldogs are looking to register their first District 3-3A Division I victory of the season as the two teams square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longhorn Stadium.

Early (3-3, 0-1) was dealt a 59-23 loss at No. 10 Eastland last week, while Clyde (4-2, 0-1) was blanked by No. 4 Wall, 35-0.

The Longhorns found themselves in a 22-0 hole after one quarter and trailed 42-9 at halftime against Eastland, which generated 609 yards of total offense. Early finished with 257 total yards — 147 on the ground and 110 through the air — with the game’s only turnover. The Longhorns also punted eight times.

Quarterback Brent Grooms connected on 12 of 25 passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and he also rushed for 44 yards and a score.

Timmy Smithson caught six passes for 82 yards with a touchdown, Rylie Hill added two receptions for 12 yards, Jesson Tarrant grabbed two passes covering 9 yards, Tre Beam made a 10-yard reception and Carlos Moreno scored on a 4-yard catch.

Cale Wade led the ground game with 75 yards followed by Grooms, then Alex Jacobs with 20 yards.

Last week's loss to Wall in the district opener snapped a four-game win streak for Clyde. The Bulldogs had reeled off wins over Merkel (53-14), Comanche (34-0), Colorado City (54-0) and Stamford (61-0) since dropping the opener to De Leon (7-6).

Against Wall, Clyde mustered just four first downs and 85 yards of total offense — 69 rushing and 16 passing — with four turnovers, while giving up 309 yards, with 221 yards coming on the ground, and creating three takeaways.

Bo Baker rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries but no other Bulldog gained more than 10 yards. Through the air, Dylan Neuman tossed three interceptions and completed 4 of 14 passes — two to Jacob Roberts for 4 yards, one to Baker for 8 and one to Christian Deal for 4.

For the season, the Longhorns are averaging 30 points and 379 yards — 201 rushing and 177 passing — per contest.

Grooms has completed 69 of 115 passes for 1,064 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 330 yards and seven scores. Jacobs leads Early with 337 yards on the ground and four touchdowns, Beam has contributed 330 rushing yards and four scores and Wade has chipped in 186 yards. Smithson (36-779, 9 TDs) leads the receiving corps while Hill (8-39), Beam (7-53), Moreno (5-57, 2 TDs), Jacobs (5-36), and Jeramiah Fowler (4-62) are also weapons in the passing game.

On the defensive end, Early is giving up 30 points and 330 yards — 177 rushing and 153 passing — per outing.

Standouts include Beam (63 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 FR), Ryan Jones (52 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Sebastian Perez (42 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR), Reece Bolton (35 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sacks, FR), Tyson Tyler (27 tackles, 1 TFL), Braden Schwartz (20 tackles, 4 TFL), Marcus Morelan (19 tackles, 4 TFL), John Stewart Gordon (17 tackles, 1 TFL) and Rode Walters (17 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Early is a 22-point underdog.