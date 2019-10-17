MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood High tennis team dropped its area round match to No. 4 Vernon by a 10-0 count here Thursday afternoon.

The Lions and Lady Lions, runners-up in District 7-4A, had not played a match since defeating Stephenville, 19-0, in the regular season finale on Sept. 30 as Brownwood's district received a bye through the first round of the playoffs.

Vernon swept all seven doubles matches, two girls singles matches and one boys singles match to secure the victory as Brownwood finished the season with a 16-3 overall record.

Results are as follows:

GIRLS DOUBLES

• No. 1 Castleberry and Taylor over Mckinzie Adkins and Cameron Hall, 6-4, 6-1

• No. 2 Spencer and Goodman over Kaylee Renfroe and Aaliyah Uvalle, 6-1, 6-0

• No. 3 Oznick and Ruhl over Lillian Jonescue and Lenzi Deluna, 6-0, 6-2

BOYS DOUBLES

• No. 1 White and Kieschnick over Mo Goff and Matthew Bundick, 6-1, 6-0

• No. 2 Smith and Auitia over Colton Varner and Alex Smith, 6-0, 6-0

• No. 3 A. Ramirez and O. Ramires over Peter Le and Peyton Jeffcoats, 6-2, 6-1

MIXED DOUBLES

• Jones and Heatherly over Oscar Ledezma and Victoria Ramos, 1-6, 6-2, 10-5

GIRLS SINGLES

• No. 1 Castleberry over Mckinzie Adkins, 6-1, 6-3

• No. 2 Taylor over Kaylee Renfroe, 6-2, 6-0

BOYS SINGLES

• No. 1 Smith over Mo Goff, 6-1, 6-3