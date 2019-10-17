Week 8 brings a light docket of action around the area with seven games on the Friday slate. Among them, the No. 10 Blanket Tigers look to maintain their grip on first place in District 15-A Division II against Rising Star, while the No. 11 Brookesmith Mustangs attempt to bounce back from their first loss at Mullin.

The following is a brief glimpse at Friday night's local football schedule:

Rising Star (2-3, 0-0) at No. 10 Blanket (4-2, 1-0)

Coming off a 38-28 victory at Brookesmith last week, the Class A Division II No. 10 Blanket Tigers look to continue their march toward a potential second straight District 15-A Division II championship as they host the Rising Star Wildcats Friday night.

In handing Brookesmith its first loss of the season last week, Blanket jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. The Tigers’ lead swelled to 32-0 in the third period before Brookesmith attempted a feverish comeback.

Blanket’s Hector Castaneda scored on runs of 1 and 43 yards, followed by a 42-yard scoring sprint from Kameron Spivey and a 58-yard gallop by Logan Wheeler. Spivey added a 16-yard run in the fourth period to boost the lead to 38-20.

Spivey rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Blanket while Castaneda added 90 yards and two scores and Wheeler contributed 89 yards with a trip to the end zone.

Spivey also completed 2 of 4 passes for 42 yards while Trenten Varner was 1 of 3 for 5 yards. Castaneda caught two passes for 26 yards and Varner pulled down a 21-yard reception.

Blanket generated 363 yards of total offense, with 316 coming on the ground, while allowing 321 yards, including 236 rushing, with two takeaways.

Under the direction of head coach Ennis Erickson, Rising Star has collected two victories this season — one via forfeit over Lohn and a 59-36 triumph over Three Way on homecoming. The Wildcats' most recent outing was a 56-21 loss to Rochelle.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Blanket is a 45-point favorite.

No. 11 Brookesmith (6-1, 0-1) at Mullin (1-6, 0-1)

The Class A Division II No. 11 Brookesmith Mustangs will attempt to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they visit the Mullin Bulldogs in District 15-A Division II action.

Brookesmith is coming off a 38-28 loss to Blanket in its district opener, while Mullin was hammered by Sidney, 58-6, in its first league game.

Against Blanket last week, Brookesmith finished with 321 yards, including 236 rushing, but committed the game’s two turnovers, while allowing 363 yards of total offense, with 316 coming on the ground.

Tyler Williford produced 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns trailed by Avery Williford with 69 yards, Jonathan Willoughby with 56 yards and a trip to the end zone and Randall Williams added a 6-yard touchdown carry.

Willoughby was 2 of 4 through the air for 50 yards, while Holden Bolt completed a 35-yard pass.

Mullin's lone victory this season was a 60-36 triumph over Trent in Week 2. In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Bulldogs have been outscored 290-24 in that span.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Brookesmith is a 45-point favorite.

Millsap (4-2, 1-0) at Comanche (2-4, 0-1)

In their quest for a fourth consecutive district championship, the Comanche Indians dropped their 6-3A Division II opener last week but look to rebound as they host the Millsap Bulldogs Friday night.

Comanche is coming off a 16-8 road loss to Jacksboro while Millsap knocked off Rio Vista, 14-6, last week.

The Indians are averaging 16 points and 206 yards — 171 rushing and 35 passing — per game, while giving up 27 points.

Luke Wilson leads the ground game with 441 yards and two touchdowns trailed by Logan Wilkerson with 226 yards and six touchdowns and Oscar Rios with 198 yards and two scores.

Cash Cook has completed 11 of 34 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions while Hudson Welch has connected on 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards with one pick.

Bryce Hermesmeyer has caught six passes for 116 yards, Wilson has grabbed four passes for 34 yards and Colton Davis has pulled down two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

R.J. Pepper's 46 tackles are a team-best followed by Wilkerson with 37 and Ricardo Sanchez with 32.

Millsap is averaging 21 points and 274 yards — 160 rushing and 114 passing — per game, while allowing just 12 points per outing.

Quarterback Jace Davis has connected on 63 of 106 passes for 684 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions, while rushing for a team-high 492 yards and seven touchdowns.

Basey Mitchell has chipped in 188 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Waylan Dunn has rushed for 117 yards and two scores.

Hunter Matthews (24-219), Nathan Sykes (18-167), and Auston McBroom (13-146) lead the receiving corps.

Casey Waller (64 tackles, nine for loss) and Dayson Benfer (37 tackles) lead the charge on the defensive end.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Comanche is a 6-point favorite.

Coleman (3-3, 2-1) at Anson (4-2, 3-0)

The Coleman Bluecats' three-game win streak was snapped last week, but they look to remain in the thick of the District 4-3A Division II playoff race as they visit the league co-leading Anson Tigers.

Coleman is coming off a 47-0 loss to Cisco, the other district front-runner, while Anson throttled Merkel, 55-6.

In last week's loss, Coleman finished with just three first downs and 61 yards of total offense, with 60 coming on the ground. The Bluecats yielded 533 total yards, including 490 rushing.

Benny Wright rushed for 49 yards, Gage Sikes added 14 and quarterback Corbin Rosales finished with 3 yards on the ground, while completing 1 of 8 passes for 1 yard to Wright.

Anson averages 30 points and 400 yards — 225 passing and 175 rushing — per game, while giving up 25 points.

Drew Hagler has thrown for 1,322 yards and 12 touchdowns with two picks, while rushing for a team-best 583 yards and eight scores.

Leading receivers include Issak Fernandez (30-613, 7 TDs), Daniel Davis (21-444, 4 TDs), and Julian Garcia (12-140, 2 TDs), while Jacob Garza has contributed 251 yards and one score on the ground.

Kyle St. John (78 tackles), Hagler (61 tackles) and Garza (46 tackles) lead the defense.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Coleman is a 35-point underdog.

Crawford (4-2, 1-0) at Goldthwaite (1-5, 0-1)

The Goldthwaite Eagles look to earn their first District 7-2A Division I victory as they welcome the Crawford Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Goldthwaite is coming off a 60-0 loss to No. 6 San Saba, while Crawford collected a 21-12 triumph over Valley Mills.

In last week's 102nd Annual Battle of the River, Goldthwaite mustered just five first downs and 83 yards — 64 rushing and 19 passing.

Dusty Partin rushed for 29 yards, Nick Jones added 14, Isaac Chavez contributed 12 yards and Jordan Simon chipped in 10.

Jackson Patrick competed 2 of 10 passes for 19 yards with one interception. Partin caught a 10-yard pass and Chavez added a 9-yard reception.

In Crawford's win over Valley Mills, the Pirates jumped out to a 14-0 advantage and generated 257 yards — 181 rushing with one touchdown and 76 passing with two scores.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Goldthwaite is a 42-point underdog.

Hico (0-6, 0-1) at No. 6 San Saba (6-0, 1-0)

The San Saba Armadillos, ranked No. 6 this week by Harris Ratings Weekly, looks to remain undefeated in a quest for a District 7-2A Division I championship repeat as they welcome the winless Hico Tigers.

San Saba is coming off a 60-0 win over Goldthwaite in the 102nd Annual Battle of the River, while Hico was thumped by De Leon, 54-13, in its league opener.

San Saba has outscored its foes 362-9 and is averaging 519 yards — 309 rushing and 210 passing — per game.

Eli Salinas (954 yards, 12 TDs), Sean O'Keefe (552 yards, 11 TDs), and Risien Shahan (137 yards, 4 TDs) lead the ground game. O'Keefe (632 yards, 13 TDs) and Shahan (372 yards, 5 TDs) have shared time at quarterback, and Logan Glover (13-376, 6 TDs), Juan Ramirez (12-161, 4 TDs), Salinas (11-308, 3 TDs), O'Keefe (9-136, TD), Abel Martinez (7-145, 4 TDs) and Cole Bryant (5-119, 2 TDs) are the receiving threats.

Landon Yarbrough (91 tackles, 16 for loss), Shanan (58 tackles, 13 for loss), and Stone Sears (57 tackles, 14 for loss) anchor a defense that has amassed 84 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and 15 takeaways.

There is no line on this game according to Harris Ratings Weekly. San Saba is ranked 76 points higher than Hico this week.

No. 3 Richland Springs (5-0, 0-0) at Panther Creek (1-3, 0-0)

The Class A Division II No. 3 Richland Springs Coyotes open District 16 action in search of their 18th consecutive championship and 74th league win in a row as they visit the Panther Creek Panthers.

Richland Springs is coming off a 52-0 win over Medina, while Panther Creek has played a limited schedule due to numbers.

In the Coyotes' win last week, Richland Springs produced 347 yards of total offense — 188 passing and 159 rushing — while allowing 119 yards — including 73 through the air and 46 on the ground — with one takeaway.

Matthew Rigdon completed 6 of 8 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and another score. Griff Rigdon added 56 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

Lane Shannon caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, Wade Appleton grabbed two scoring receptions totaling 82 yards and Deklyn Chandler pulled down a 15-yard reception.

Defensively for Richland Springs, T.J. Grant tallied seven tackles trailed by Shannon with 5.5, Matthew Rigdon with 4.5, and Appleton with 3.5.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Richland Springs is a 45-point favorite.