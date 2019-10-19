EARLY — The Early Longhorns' first District 3-3A Division I victory of the season will have to wait at least another week, as the Clyde Bulldogs handed head coach Blake Sandford's squad a 33-0 shutout loss Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.

The shutout was the first against Early since Oct. 27, 2017 — a 62-0 defeat at the hands of Jim Ned. The Longhorns (3-4, 0-2) entered the game averaging 30 points and 330 yards per game, but mustered just 150 yards — 85 rushing and 65 passing — against a Clyde (5-2, 1-1) defense that notched its fourth shutout of the year.

The Bulldogs led 14-0 after one quarter, 20-0 by halftime and added their final points in the third period.

Clyde compiled 422 yards of total offense — 271 rushing and 151 passing — as Bo Baker rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts, while Hunter Lopez chipped in 30 yards and three scores on nine carries.

Through the air, Dylan Neuman connected on 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown to Jax Roam, who led the Bulldogs with five receptions for 66 yards. Christian Deal added two catches for 26 yards while Jacob Hutton and Jerrid Tennison contributed receptions of 14 and 13 yards, respectively.

Early quarterback Brent Grooms completed 13 of 26 passes for 65 yards with one interception — by Baker. Timmy Smithson caught six passes for 33 yards, Jesson Tarrant added three grabs for 17, Carlos Moreno caught a 6-yard pass and Rylie Hill made a 3-yard reception.

On the ground, Cale Wade led the way for Early with 40 yards on 13 carries followed by Alex Jacobs with 19 yards, Tre Beam with 14 and Grooms chipped in 12.

The Longhorns will look to rebound next week as they visit the winless Breckenridge Buckaroos (0-7, 0-2), who are coming off a 76-28 loss at No. 10 Eastland.