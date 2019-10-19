AUSTIN — The Howard Payne Lady Jackets' slump reached a dozen matches with two losses at the ASC Volleyball Crossover Friday and Saturday at Concordia University.

The Lady Jackets fell to LeTourneau, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 Friday, and to UT-Dallas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 Saturday.

Against LeTourneau, Ciara Chappell, Felicity Rodriguez and Shaylyn Wise finished with five kills apiece for HPU followed by Mya Ross with four, Mitsue Rodriguez with three and Amaya Marshall with two.

Kennedy Sam dished out 11 assists trailed by eight from Kaitlyn Elsten, two by Kylee Shirley and one by Felicity Rodriguez.

Shirley, Marshall and Daisy Flores served aces.

Defensively, Shirley also led the way with 10 digs followed by six each from Elsten and Felicity Rodriguez, four from Ross, three each from Flores and Sam, two from Mitsue Rodriguez and one from Marshall.

Marshall collected four blocks, Wise added three, and Ross, Chappell and Felicity Rodriguez contributed one each.

LeTourneau (14-10, 6-5) received 14 kills and three aces from Kianna Crow, 32 assists from Natalie Davenport, 14 digs from Taylor Smith and three blocks from Natalie Connelly.

Against UT-Dallas, Ross' seven kills were a team-high for the Lady Jackets followed by three from Wise, two from Felicity Rodriguez and one each from Chappell, Shirley, Marshall and Mitsue Rodriguez.

Eslten distributed eight assists followed by Sam with five and Ross and Shirley with one apiece.

Marshall and Shirley served aces.

On the defensive end, Shirley recorded 10 digs followed by Sam with five, Felicity Rodriguez with four, Flores with three, Elsten and Ross with two each and Mitsue Rodriguez with one.

Chappell notched two blocks and Ross and Wise finished with one each.

UT-Dallas (18-4, 11-1) received eight kills each from Allison Owen and Jillian Via, two aces from Sydney Fitt, four blocks from Alyssa Porter, 27 assists from Caroline Shecterle and 13 digs from Abby Jones.

The Lady Jackets (2-21, 0-11) are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday as they host Hardin-Simmons, while Sul Ross visits at 2 p.m. Saturday.