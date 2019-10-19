The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets used a pair of first-half goals to secure their second American Southwest Conference soccer victory of the season, 2-1 over McMurry Saturday at Citizens National Bank Field.

Alexander Paz put Howard Payne on the board 27:37 into the contest with a goal assisted by Khaled Aneem. Joshua Rodriguez added a needed insurance goal for the Yellow Jackets with 2:10 left before halftime, as Paz recorded the assist.

McMurry (5-8-1, 2-5-1) tallied its lone goal 6:09 into the second half as Jesus Sanchez scored with an assist from Jesus Gil.

Howard Payne finished with 16 shots and six on goal — two each by Angel Rivas and Alejandro Lopez and one apiece by Paz and Rodriguez.

McMurry attempted 12 shots with three on target as Matt Prall notched two saves.

On Thursday, the Yellow Jackets were upended by Hardin-Simmons, 2-0.

Kiko Redondo scored for Hardin-Simmons (12-2, 5-2) just 18:40 into the contest, while Gabe Carballo added an insurance goal with 15:27 remaining.

The Cowboys took 18 shots with nine on goal as Andrew Hackney notched seven saves for the Yellow Jackets.

Howard Payne fired seven shots — two each by Rivas and Zachary Moreno, and one apiece by Paz, Rodriguez and Keenan Clarke — but none were on goal.

The Yellow Jackets (4-11, 2-6) venture to LeTourneau at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and East Texas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Jackets tie McMurry, fall to Hardin-Simmons

The Howard Payne Lady Jackets played McMurry to a 1-1 tie in American Southwest Conference women's soccer action Saturday at Citizens National Bank Field after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Hardin-Simmons Thursday.

Against McMurry (9-1-6, 5-1-2), Lesly Garcia pulled Howard Payne even at 1 with 11:04 remaining thanks to an assist from Heaven Rossette. McMurry struck first 13:27 into the contest on a goal by Meriah Sikora.

McMurry finished with 22 shots including 12 on goal as Delaney Castor recorded 11 saves for HPU.

Howard Payne took 18 shots with nine on frame — four by Kara Moore and one apiece by Kendra Cecil, Marisah Mata, Carrie Gerdes, Rossette and Garcia.

Against Hardin-Simmons (11-2,-1, 7-0), the Lady Jackets struck first with 25:51 remaining as Rossette scored with an assist from Moore. With 4:22 to go, Taylor Bernal pulled Hardin-Simmons even at 1, then Madelyn Dowell scored the game-winner for the Cowgirls with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Howard Payne attempted just one shot the entire game compared to 29 by Hardin-Simmons, with 16 on frame. Castor recorded 14 saves for HPU.

The Lady Jackets (6-8-2, 2-5-2) visit LeTourneau at 5 p.m. Thursday and East Texas Baptist at 5 p.m. Saturday.