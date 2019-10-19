BLANKET — The Class A Division II No. 10 Blanket Tigers continued their march toward a District 15 championship repeat with Friday's 57-0 rout of the Rising Star Wildcats.

Blanket (6-2, 2-0) finished with 172 yards of total offense — 110 rushing and 62 passing — while holding Rising Star (2-4, 0-1) to 33 total yards with three turnovers, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Tyler Simpson brought back an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Hector Castaneda returned a pick 57 yards for a touchdown as well.

Logan Wheeler scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Trenten Varner and contributed an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Castaneda also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, Brayden Day added a 7-yard scoring carry, Dakota Pogue crossed the goal line from 5 yards out and Emmanuel McGlaughlin chipped in with a 9-yard touchdown carry.

Day led Blanket with 32 yards on the ground trailed by 29 from Wheeler, 23 from Castaneda and 15 from Jayden Carson. Hayden Rogers added a 26-yard reception from Varner, who was 2 of 2 for 62 yards.

Defensively, Tanner Isom, Brady Furry, Day and Castaneda all contributed six tackles.

Next week, Blanket has its bye and returns to action Nov. 1 at Mullin (1-7, 0-2), which lost to Brookesmith, 51-0, Friday night.

Brookesmith 51, Mullin 0

MULLIN — The Class A Division II No. 11 Brookesmith Mustangs bounced back from their only loss of the season and notched their first District 15 triumph Friday night, 51-0 over the Mullin Bulldogs.

Brookesmith (7-1, 1-1) held Mullin (1-7, 0-2) to negative-30 yards of total offense — minus-35 rushing and 5 passing — with one turnover. Meanwhile, the Mustang offense produced 185 yards — 150 on the ground and 35 through the air.

Avery Williford rushed for 70 yards and touchdowns of 60 and 10 yards on two carries, Tyler Williford chipped in a 45-yard scoring sprint and Johnathan Willoughby's lone carry was a 35-yard touchdown. Holden Bolt added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremaya Ibara, while Gabriel Salinas-Navarro connected with Clayton Adame on a 21-yard scoring toss.

Defensively, Randall Williams led the Mustangs with seven tackles, including six for loss. Avery Williford also chipped in six tackles and Bolt added five.

Next week, Brookesmith hosts Sidney (2-5, 1-0), which had a bye Friday, in a game that will likely determine the second playoff seed from District 15.

San Saba 56, Hico 0

SAN SABA — The Class 2A Division I No. 6 San Saba Armadillos remain undefeated and unthreatened, coasting to a 56-0 home victory over the winless Hico Tigers in District 7 action Friday night.

San Saba (7-0, 2-0) — which has now outscored its opponents 418-9 — led 43-0 after one quarter and tacked on additional touchdowns in the second and third periods.

The Armadillos finished with 298 yards of total offense — 212 rushing and 86 passing.

Sean O'Keefe generated 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just five carries, while Eli Salinas chipped in 53 yards and two trips to the end zone on five rushes. Luis Ramirez added touchdown runs of 12 and 16 yards.

Hico (0-7, 0-2) mustered just 52 total yards and became San Saba's fifth shutout victim.

Next week, the Armadillos venture to Valley Mills (4-3, 1-1), which handed De Leon a 21-0 loss Friday night.

Comanche 24, Millsap 3

COMANCHE — The Comanche Indians chalked up their first District 6-3A Division II victory of the season Friday, handling the Millsap Bulldogs, 24-3.

Comanche (3-4, 1-1), which was coming off a 51-yard effort in a 16-8 loss at Jacksboro, picked up 302 yards with 253 coming on the ground.

After the two teams traded field goals, Comanche scored on a pair of 5-yard touchdown carries by Logan Wilkerson and Ricardo Sanchez and iced the victory with a Luke Wilson interception return for a touchdown — one of two turnovers by Millsap (4-3, 1-1).

Wilkerson finished with a team-best 102 yards rushing for Comanche trailed by Sanchez with 53, Cash Cook with 39 and Oscar Rios with 24. Hudson Welch completed 4 of 11 passes for 49 yards with receptions by Cook (23 yards), Harrison Kolb (9 yards), Bryce Hermesmeyer (7 yards) and Jorge Rios (6 yards).

Wilkerson also led Comanche with nine tackles as the Indians recorded eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage with a sack from R.J. Pepper, and Taelon Sorrells intercepted a pass as well.

Next week, Comanche visits Rio Vista (2-5, 0-2), which is coming off a 36-10 loss to Dublin.

Crawford 36, Goldthwaite 0

GOLDTHWAITE — The Goldthwaite Eagles are still looking for their first points and first victory in District 7-2A Division I action after suffering a second straight shutout loss, 36-0 to the Crawford Pirates Friday night.

Crawford (5-2, 2-0) amassed 387 total yards — 219 rushing and 168 passing — but gave away the ball three times, while Goldthwaite (1-6, 0-2) manufactured 146 yards, including 107 on the ground, with a pair of turnovers.

Jackson Patrick rushed for 39 yards and passed for 39 yards to lead the Goldthwaite effort, while Issac Chavez added 28 yards, Weldon Krause chipped in 23 and Nick Jones contributed 21 rushing yards.

Jaxon Wootton caught two passes for 31 yards while Chavez caught four passes totaling 8 yards as Patrick connected on 6 of 10 attempts.

Defensively, Krause's six tackles led the Eagles trailed by five from Chavez and Kody Roberts.

Next week, Goldthwaite travels to winless Hico (0-7, 0-2), which is coming off a 56-0 loss to No. 6 San Saba.

Anson 40, Coleman 12

ANSON — The District 4-3A Division II front-running Anson Tigers handed the Coleman Bluecats a second straight league setback, 40-12, Friday night.

Anson (5-2, 4-0) racked up 420 yards of total offense — 226 passing and 194 rushing — while Coleman (3-4, 2-2) finished with 230 yards, including 216 on the ground, with three turnovers.

Benny Wright rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown to spark the Coleman offense, while E.J. Reyna chipped in 39 yards and Jalen Holloway rushed for 30. Quarterback Corbin Rosales was 3 of 7 for 14 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 12 yards.

Anson quarterback Drew Hagler completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 138 yards and two scores.

Next week, Coleman hosts Bangs (4-3, 2-2) in a game that could determine the fourth and final playoff qualifier from District 4-3A Division II.

Other scores

(No info reported)

Richland Springs 48, Panther Creek 0