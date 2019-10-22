GUNTER — The Lady Tigers got a view of their past with an eye on their future this week as there couldn’t be any two better back-to-back opponents for Gunter as the end of the regular season draws near.

It started against defending state champion Callisburg, which kept the Lady Tigers from reaching the final four with a victory in the region final. While the Lady Wildcats lost several key players from that squad, they hold the crown until someone eliminates them in the postseason.

“They’ve seen someone in their own district win a championship. It makes it tangible,” Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. “I try to emulate that. We definitely look at them as a model for our program.”

And coming up next is a showdown with Ponder, the team which has replaced Callisburg at the top of the district standings and like Gunter has its sights set on earning the Region II berth at state.

“Our kids know it’s about how we execute,” Gill said. “We know when we step on the court what we’re prepared for.”

Opponents have gotten a taste of that determination as Gunter picked up its latest victory, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8, over Callisburg in District 9-3A action.

Beth Gilbreath had 17 kills, Jacee Childers handed out 35 assists to go with eight digs and four aces and Nyah Ingram collected 20 digs for Gunter (29-11, 9-1), which hosts first-place Ponder on Friday. The Lady Tigers will try to pull into a tie for the top spot going into the final matches of the season on Tuesday.

“We took the loss against Ponder personally,” Gill said. “That one’s been on the calendar with a circle around it. Our goal is to win a district championship.”

At the very worst, Gunter would be the second seed for the playoffs, meaning a fifth meeting — the Lady Tigers played Ponder twice in tournaments before the district match-ups — would be in the region final.

Callisburg (14-24, 5-6) clinched a playoff spot despite the loss. The Lady Wildcats have the district bye on Friday before hosting Whitesboro to close out the regular season.

There were very few opportunities for Callisburg to get in a rhythm and almost every long rally went in Gunter’s favor.

“I’m a very defensive-minded coach so I feel like that’s something we prepare for,” Gill said. “They understand where on the court they need to be. There’s always adjustments to be made on the fly and they can do that, which is nice.”

The Lady Tigers closed out the sweep with a dominant Game 3 which saw them open up a 12-1 advantage that sat at 22-4 before a Childers kill eventually ended the match.

Gunter made sure Callisburg was unable to even the contest in Game 2 with a double-digit run during the middle of the frame. The Lady Tigers opened with an 8-2 run behind Childers, Gilbreath and Shae Pruiett contributing at the net to force the Lady Wildcats to call a timeout.

Callisburg was able to regroup and trim the deficit down to 10-6 before Pruiett stepped to the service line and reeled off a 10-0 surge behind efforts from Lakin Satre and Rayanna Mauldin for a 20-6 advantage.

Even though the Lady Wildcats fended off five game points, the deficit was too big to overcome and Gunter was on its way to a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers opened the match on a 7-0 run and capture nine of the first 10 points with Gilbreath leading the charge but allowed Callisburg to get right back in it with a 6-0 response behind Emma Sledge and Ashtyn Huddleston.

It was only a two-point difference when Gilbreath and Mauldin started building back up Gunter’s lead, which hit six points at 16-10 before Abby Pollard and Libby Wells cut it in half for Callisburg.

Gunter pushed it backed out to six and when the Lady Tigers then held a 19-15 advantage, Gilbreath was at the center of the closing 6-0 spurt and the first step towards the sweep.

“I track unforced errors every game,” Gill said. “We messed up very, very few times. That’s a big piece to this week.”