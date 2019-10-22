The Howard Payne Lady Jackets slipped to 0-12 in American Southwest Conference volleyball action and 2-22 on the season following their 14th consecutive defeat Tuesday night, a three-set home loss to the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls at the Brownwood Coliseum.

In just their fifth home match of the season, Howard Payne was dealt a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 defeat by Hardin-Simmons, which improved to 11-8 overall and 8-4 against ASC foes.

Mitsue Rodriguez tallied a team-high six kills for the Lady Jackets followed by four from Mya Ross, two from Felicity Rodriguez and one apiece from Kylee Shirley, Amaya Marshall, and Ciara Chappell.

Kaitlyn Elsten contributed nine assists, Kennedy Sam notched three, Shirley dished out two and Marshall was credited with one.

Marshall and Felicity Rodriguez also served a pair of aces while Sam, Shirley, Ross and Hannah Rule added one apiece.

On the defensive end, Shirley and Elsten finished with a team-high seven digs apiece, Mitsue Rodriguez and Christian Wilson chipped in four each, Ross and Felicity Rodriguez registered three each, Rule and Shaylyn Wise added two apiece and Sam and Chappell collected one each.

At the net, Chappell logged three blocks, Marshall added two and Wise and Mitsue Rodriguez finished with one apiece.

Hardin-Simmons received 15 kills from Triniti Anderson, 36 assists from Ashley Pierce, three aces and 17 digs from Karlie Knapek and five blocks from Sarah Bennett.

The Lady Jackets host Sul Ross at 2 p.m. Saturday, visit McMurry at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 then conclude the season at home against Austin College at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.