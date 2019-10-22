Led by Brownwood freshman Mallory Garcia, the Howard Payne Lady Jackets golf team finished eighth overall at the The Preview held at the Hideout Golf Course Monday and Tuesday.

Garcia finished seventh overall with a two-day total of 161 following rounds of 84 and 77. Garcia ranked second in the tournament in birdies and fifth in pars.

Madison McGarrh finished tied for 19th place with a 174 following consecutive rounds of 87; Bailey Farmer was tied for 37th with a 188 after rounds of 91 and 97; Kayle Georges came in 42nd with a 204 (100-104); and Sommer Hummel was 43rd with a 206 (99-107).

As a team, the Lady Jackets shot a 621 (310-311) over the two rounds .

On the men's side, Jake Angerstein, of Early, led the eighth-place Yellow Jackets with a 146 following rounds of 72 and 74, which was good for an 11th-place tie. Kaleb Brown came in tied for 14th place june stroke back with a 147 (73-74). Angerstein was tied for the lead in par 4 scoring and Brown finished fifth in par 5 scoring.

Brady Nelson (80-77) and Kyle Anderson (77-80) each finished tied for 46th place with 157s. Blanket's Luke Kinkade was tied for 54th with a 161 (78-83) and William Myers was tied for 56th with a 163 (80-83). Chase Day finished tied for 59th with a 167 (82-83) and Harrison Hopson was tied for 62nd with a 169 (85-84).

As a team, the Jackets shot a 605 (300-305) over the two rounds.

This was the first tournament hosted by Howard Payne since restarting the programs and the Hideout will also be the host site for the 2020 ASC men's golf championships in the spring.