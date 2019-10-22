GODLEY — The Brownwood Lady Lions halted their two-game District 7-4A volleyball skid with a four-set road victory over Godley, 25-17, 27-29, 25-16, 25-18, Tuesday night.

With the win, the Lady Lions remained alone in second place in the league standings, improving to 4-2 while boosting their overall record to 17-13. Godley slipped to 3-4 in district competition and 22-16 for the year.

“They finally got it together tonight and fought and won as a team,” said Lady Lions first-year head coach Allison Smith. “We had the best chemistry and fought through some adversity being the away team for sure. They kept their composure and most importantly had fun as a team and won as a team.”

Olivia Fowler chalked up 21 kills to ignite Brownwood's offense trailed by 13 from Aleyia Cotton, eight from Katelyn Windham, seven apiece from Kylie Morris and Ashlyn Storm, six from Jaylen Savage and one each from Tessa Goodwin and Caitlyn Moody.

Kylie Wooten distributed 31 assists followed by Goodwin with 29, and Moody with three.

Fowler served a pair of aces while Moody, Cotton, Wooten and Becca Church contributed one apiece.

Moody's 44 digs led the charge defensively trailed by 27 from Cotton, 12 from Fowler, seven from Church, five each from Goodwin and Windham, four from Wooten, two from Morris and one by Savage.

Savage collected four blocks at the net while Morris, Cotton, Windham and Storm added one each.

“Defensively, Moody and Cotton led our team and offensively Cotton and Fowler led us,” Smith said. “That was the type of play we've been waiting for all season. It's nice to see it all come together.”

Brownwood will host Mineral Wells at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then welcome district champion and 15th-ranked Stephenville in the regular season finale at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.