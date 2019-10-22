Senior Lauren Malone slammed 14 kills while Sarah Keilen added 18 assists as Round Rock moved within a single match of the fourth and final playoff spot in District 13-6A with a convincing sweep of Stony Point 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 Friday.

Round Rock (27-16, 8-5 District 13-6A) now have a two-game lead over Leander for the fourth spot with three matches remaining. Leander edged McNeil in a five-set barn-burner Friday 25-15, 27-25, 16-25, 18-25, 15-11. However, the Dragons beat Leander in their two district meetings, winning six of seven sets and earning the tiebreaker.

Round Rock finishes with McNeil, Cedar Ridge and Westwood while Leander (16-20, 6-7) plays Cedar Ridge, Westwood and Hendrickson. The Lions would have to win out, and the Dragons would have to lose out for the Lions to earn the final playoff spot.

In the battle for first place in the district, Zoe Menendez crushed 18 kills and setter Kenzie Beckham had 48 assists as Westwood traveled to Vandegrift Friday night and won a wild contest, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 20-18. The win over the second-place Vipers all but secures the district title for Westwood (34-12, 13-0), which swept Vandegrift (32-10, 12-2).

Maddie Gillispie had 35 digs and Audrey Quesnel added 10 blocks for the Warriors, while Annie Stadhaus had 19 kills and Delaney Dilfer had 37 assists for the Vipers.

Vista Ridge stayed in third place as the Rangers rallied from a one-set deficit to overcome Cedar Ridge 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 15-0. Emma Gruben led the Rangers with 15 kills while Alexis Ford had 11 kills and three aces for the Raiders, who also got 23 assists by Faith Cox.

The playoff picture is all but set with Westwood, Vandegrift and Vista Ridge already qualified for the postseason. Round Rock is just one win or one Leander loss from qualifying. McNeil, Stony Point and Cedar Ridge have been eliminated from playoff contention.