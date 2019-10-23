HOUSTON — The Astros know adversity.

Know it?

Heck, they embrace it. Hug it, squeeze it, revel in it and more often than not overcome it.

They’re meeting it once more, this time in the World Series.

What else is new?

After being forced to a decisive Game 5 by the Tampa Bay Rays, after being almost pressed to the limit by the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, after having dropped Game 1 of the 2017 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers before winning it all, Houston finds itself in all too familiar surroundings.

They’re down 1-0 in the World Series.

Again.

There’s no panic in an Astros team that, yes, lost the opener to the Washington Nationals 5-4 before an orange towel-waving, sellout crowd of 43,339 on Tuesday night when the visitors suddenly made the invincible Gerrit Cole seem mortal.

But one would understand if they did look for that button.

After all, the National League champs pretty much did everything right. Kind of like they have since overcoming a dreadful 19-31 start to the season before turning it around.

They got home runs from their oldest player and their youngest. Fifteen-year veteran Ryan Zimmerman, who at 35 owns practically every Washington offensive record there is, cranked out a home run in his first World Series at-bat ever. Juan Soto, a 20-year-old wrecking ball, became the fourth youngest player to homer in a World Series game and added a double, three RBIs and a stolen base for good measure in case any one questioned his credentials.

They put together nine hits off Cole, who gave up five runs and eight hits over seven innings and lost for the first time since May 22.

“He’s human,” teammate George Springer acknowledged, now that he has proof kind of on the magnitude of Columbus discovering America.

They got five tough innings and every big out they needed from Max Scherzer, who’s won three Cy Youngs and is in consideration for a fourth after another brilliant season. He may not have had his A game, lasting just five innings and allowing a two-run double to Yuli Gurriel in the first, but his A-minus game was enough.

Alex Bregman has been quiet all October and struck out three times in four hitless at-bats. Scherzer stranded two of the 11 Astros baserunners left on when he got Carlos Correa to chase a low breaking ball in the third.

Twenty-year-old rookie Yordan Alvarez — Houston’s answer to Soto in terms of birth certificate if not brilliance in the playoffs — got a reprieve from his 1-for-27 postseason skid with a pair of singles, but swung and missed at a high fastball with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, the biggest moment of the game.

“He’s Max Scherzer, one of the best in the world,” Springer said. “These guys are monsters out there. That’s a really, really good team over there.”

Don’t Houston know it.

The Dodgers and Cardinals found out as Howie Kendrick’s grand slam showed Los Angeles their playoff exit and St. Louis was unceremoniously swept out in four straight in an anti-climactic NLCS.

But Houston’s got a Cy Young Award winner of its own in Justin Verlander on the hill in Game 2 on Wednesday night. And it’s still got home-field advantage at rocking, standing-room-only Minute Maid Park where the Astros are 5-2 this postseason and were 60-21 at home in the regular season.

A baseball team doesn’t win a league-best 107 games and then shudder at the first sign of discomfort. But Game 2 should be filed under crucial.

The winner of Game 1 has gone on to capture the World Series 71 times (62.3%), including 18 of the last 22 times. In fact, in 20 of the last 33 Series, the winner of the opener also won Game 2.

A.J. Hinch isn’t fretting.

“I like that we’ve had to fight to get here,” the Astros manager said. “Getting to a Game 5 with Tampa, getting through a tough series with the Yankees bodes well because this is not going to be an easy series.”

Springer acknowledged as much.

He once struck out four times in that opening World Series game to the Dodgers two years ago, but also struck five homers in that series and homered again for the fifth straight Series game, replicating feats by luminaries like Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson.

“Cool, great. It’s an honor,” Springer said, shrugging. “I’d rather win.”