The biennial realignment process begins Friday, when schools must submit their official enrollment to the University Interscholastic League — and athletic officials and coaches hold their breath until new classifications are announced in February.

The UIL uses its realignment process to organize schools into athletic districts based on enrollment. There are six classifications, ranging from the smallest schools in Class 1A to the largest in Class 6A. Classifications are broken down even further for football, which is separated into two divisions in every class except 6A.

Central Texas remains the fastest-growing major metropolitan area in the state, so some realignment shifts look inevitable as area school districts continue to expand. Here are a few things to watch as enrollment numbers are reported:

Are there any new schools that will begin varsity competition? Just one, on the northern edge of the fast-growing Hays school district. Johnson High School — whose mascot is the Jaguars — will probably compete in Class 5A Division II for football.

The shifting attendance zones in the Hays school district as a result of Johnson’s opening lowered the enrollment at Lehman, which might drop out of Class 6A. During the last realignment, the UIL set the Class 6A cutoff at 2,189 students. Cutoff numbers tend to rise slightly in each realignment. Hays, the third high school in the Hays school district, is likely to remain in 6A.

Could any other schools drop out of Class 6A? Hendrickson will almost certainly fall into Class 5A. Nearby Weiss, the newest member of the Pflugerville school district, continues to siphon students once zoned for Hendrickson.

Weiss will probably be aligned with Hendrickson and Pflugerville in Class 5A Division I, while Connally — the fourth high school in the Pflugerville district — will remain in 5A but will be close to the cutoff between Divisions I and II. Last realignment, that cutoff was 1,839 students.

Austin High has bounced between 5A and 6A the past two realignments, but expect the oldest school in the Austin district to remain in Class 6A. Keep an eye on Leander, which is among the smallest schools in Class 6A with a current UIL enrollment number of 2,199.

Will Liberty Hill finally move up to Class 5A? Probably, based on the demographic trends that have produced multiple housing subdivisions in the Liberty Hill school district in northwestern Williamson County.

Brent Alexander works for School District Strategies, which tracks growth numbers that help districts plan for expansion. He told the Liberty Hill school board earlier this year that while elementary, intermediate and middle school attendance levels are up 29% to 33% over the past three years, high school attendance is up just 12% in the district, according to the Liberty Hill Independent newspaper.

"The majority of the growth that has occurred here recently has been at the younger grades," Alexander told the board.

The school had an official UIL enrollment number of 1,122 in the most recent realignment, just below the previous Class 5A cutoff number of 1,149. Even moderate growth at the high school should push Liberty Hill into Class 5A.

If Liberty Hill does move into Class 5A, expect the Panthers to compete against Rouse and Glenn from the neighboring Leander school district. Rouse will probably drop from Class 5A Division I into Division II for football, joining Glenn.