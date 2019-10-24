District showdowns are in full swing as Week 9 of the high school football season arrives. Among the pivotal games Friday night, the Class A Division II No. 11 Brookesmith Mustangs welcome the Sidney Eagles in a game that will likely determine the league's second playoff seed.

Below is a glimpse at the six local high school football games on tap Friday night.

Sidney (2-5, 1-0) at No. 11 Brookesmith (7-1, 1-1)

The Brookesmith Mustangs picked up their first league victory, 51-0, at Mullin last week, while the Sidney Eagles are coming off their bye week which followed a 58-6 triumph over Mullin in its league opener.

In Brookesmith's win last week, the Mustangs yielded negative-30 yards of total offense — minus-35 rushing and 5 passing — with one turnover. Meanwhile, the Mustang offense produced 185 yards — 150 on the ground and 35 through the air.

Avery Williford rushed for 70 yards and touchdowns of 60 and 10 yards on two carries, Tyler Williford chipped in a 45-yard scoring sprint and Johnathan Willoughby’s lone carry was a 35-yard touchdown. Holden Bolt added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremaya Ibara, while Gabriel Salinas-Navarro connected with Clayton Adame on a 21-yard scoring toss.

Defensively, Randall Williams led the Mustangs with seven tackles, including six for loss. Avery Williford also chipped in six tackles and Bolt added five.

Along with its win over Mullin, Sidney has also defeated Gustine (34-26). The Eagles began the season with five straight losses to Walnut Springs (48-38), Robert Lee (34-20), Moran (34-18), Cranfills Gap (52-6) and Three Way (28-27).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Brookesmith is a 45-point favorite.

Zephyr (2-5, 0-0) at Evant (4-3, 0-0)

The Zephyr Bulldogs, preseason District 15-A Division I favorites by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, visit the reigning league champion Evant Elks in the district opener for both teams.

Zephyr is coming off a 46-40 win over Stephenville Faith on Oct. 11, just its second victory of the season.

In the Bulldogs' triumph, Zephyr finished with 325 yards of total offense — all on the ground. Kannon Eoff rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns while Jayden Millican chipped in 139 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Zephyr gave up 141 yards — all through the air — and four touchdowns. Orin Kern led the way with 12 tackles and a sack, Millican added nine tackles and Eoff, J.C. Mangus and Bryson Gibbs finished with five tackles apiece.

Evant is coming off a 66-20 loss to Leakey. The Elks have also fallen to Blum (50-0) and Brookesmith (40-30), with wins over Three Way (52-0), Nazarene Christian (62-37), Cranfills Gap (52-21) and Round Rock Concordia (62-13).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Zephyr is a 25-point underdog.

Comanche (3-4, 1-1) at Rio Vista (2-5, 0-2)

The Comanche Indians rebounded from a loss in their District 6-3A Division II opener and look to remain in the thick of the playoff race as they visit the Rio Vista Eagles Friday night.

Comanche picked up a 24-3 victory over Millsap last week, while Rio Vista was thumped by Dublin, 36-10.

The Indians enter the game averaging 18 points and 219 yards — 183 rushing and 36 passing — per game, while allowing 24 points with 10 takeaways, 9 sacks and 31 tackles for loss on the year.

Hudson Welch (12 of 35 for 108 yards, 1 INT) and Cash Cook (11 of 34 for 152 yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs) have shared snaps behind center, while leading rushers include Luke Wilson (480 yards, 2 TDs), Logan Wilkerson (328 yards, 7 TDs) and Oscar Rios (222 yards, 2 TDs). Receiving threats include Bryce Hermesmeyer (7-123), Wilson (4-34), Colton Davis (2-19, TD) and Jorge Rios (1-12).

Defensively for Comanche, R.J. Pepper (50 tackles, 6 for loss), Wilkerson (46 tackles, 5 for loss), Ricardo Sanchez (33 tackles, 1 for loss), and Christian Holmes (29 tackles, 2 for loss) lead the way.

Along with the loss to Dublin, Rio Vista has also fallen to Millsap (14-6) in district action. The Eagles notched non-district wins over Kerens (49-12) and Rosebud-Lott (24-6) with losses at the hands of Bruceville-Eddy (40-33), Rice (52-12), and Santo (21-12)

Clayton Camp has completed 52 of 132 passes for 728 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions, while leading receivers include Billy Bob Bridges (18-400, 5 TDs), Cresson Crider (11-86) and Josh Howard (10-93). Jake Perkins is the leading rusher with 729 yards and six touchdowns, while Camp has added 299 yards and seven scores.

Hunter Carpenter (58 tackles, 13 for loss, 2 sacks) leads the Rio Vista defense along with Noah Petty (52 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries), Brent Hoffman (46 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 interception), Kody Arsenault (43 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries) and Scott Lowrey (43 tackles, 1 fumble recovery).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Comanche is a 28-point favorite.

Goldthwaite (1-6, 0-2) at Hico (0-7, 0-2)

The Goldthwaite Eagles will attempt to keep the Hico Tigers winless on the season as the two District 7-2A Division I rivals square off Friday night.

Goldthwaite is seeking its first district points and victory after falling to San Saba (60-0) and Crawford (36-0) in its two outings thus far. Hico, meanwhile, has been downed by De Leon (54-13) and San Saba (56-0) in league action.

In Goldthwaite's loss to Crawford last week, the Eagles gave up 387 total yards — 219 rushing and 168 passing — but forced three turnovers. Offensively, Goldthwaite manufactured 146 yards, including 107 on the ground, with a pair of turnovers.

Jackson Patrick rushed for 39 yards and passed for 39 yards to lead the Goldthwaite effort, while Issac Chavez added 28 yards, Weldon Krause chipped in 23 and Nick Jones contributed 21 rushing yards.

Jaxon Wootton caught two passes for 31 yards while Chavez caught four passes totaling 8 yards as Patrick connected on 6 of 10 attempts.

Defensively, Krause’s six tackles led the Eagles trailed by five from Chavez and Kody Roberts.

Against San Saba last week, Hico finished with 69 yards, including minus-27 rushing, with a pair of turnovers and gave up 288 yards.

Ryan Irvin completed 14 of 28 passes for 96 yards with an interception, while Cameron Brewer caught a team-high six receptions for 65 yards.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Goldthwaite is a 24-point favorite.

No. 6 San Saba (7-0, 2-0) at Valley Mills (4-3, 1-1)

The Class 2A Division I No. 6 San Saba Armadillos are looking to continue their march toward a second straight District 7-2A Division I championship and undefeated regular season as they visit the upstart Valley Mills Eagles Friday night.

The Armadillos have outscored their seven foes 418-9 and are averaging 478 yards per outing — 293 rushing and 185 passing.

Through the air, Sean O'Keefe has thrown for 632 yards and 13 touchdowns while Risien Shahan has passed for 411 yards with five scores and one interception. Eli Salinas leads the ground game with 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns followed by O'Keefe with 678 yards and 14 scores, and Shahan with 154 yards and four trips to the end zone. Receiving weapons include Logan Glover (13-376, 6 TDs), Salinas (13-347, 3 TDs), Juan Ramirez (12-161, 4 TDs), O'Keefe (9-136, TD), and Abel Martinez (7-145, 4 TDs).

Leading the way defensively for San Saba, which has caused 18 turnovers with 104 tackles for loss and 26 sacks, are Landon Yarbrough (101 tackles, 21 for loss, 4 sacks), Shahan (66 tackles, 13 for loss, 5 sacks), Stone Sears (64 tackles, 14 for loss), Jett Hibbler (41 tackles, 11 for loss, 4 sacks) and Cole Bryant (39 tackles, 6 for loss. 3 fumble recoveries).

Valley Mills is a coming off a 21-0 district victory over De Leon on the heels of a 21-12 loss to Crawford in the league opener.

Last week against De Leon, the Eagles allowed just 190 yards of total offense, with 8 yards coming through the air. Valley Mills produced 281 yards — 248 rushing and 33 passing — and committed the game's only turnover.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, San Saba is a 34-point favorite.

Mullin (1-7, 0-2) at Rising Star (2-4, 0-1)

The Rising Star Wildcats and Mullin Bulldogs are seeking their first District 15-A Division II victory of the season Friday night.

Rising Star is coming off a 57-0 loss to league front-runner Blanket, while Mullin has been upended by Brookesmith, 51-0, and Sidney, 58-6, in district competition.

The Wildcats own wins over Lohn (by forfeit) and Three Way (59-36) this season, while Mullin's lone victory came at the hands of Trent (60-36).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Rising Star is a 45-point favorite.

* Notes: May hosted Santa Anna Thursday night, Lohn forfeited its district game to Richland Springs, and Blanket has its district bye this week.