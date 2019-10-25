The Brownwood Freshman Maroon Lions outlasted Stephenville, 37-28, in a District 5-4A Division I shootout Thursday night.

The Lions grabbed a 7-0 first-quarter lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Case Markham to Jason Jackson, coupled with Noah Barron's extra point.

After Stephenville took an 8-7 lead, the Lions scored on a 99-yard touchdown pass after botching the ensuing kick. Markham and Jackson again connected on a third-and-11 pass play and Barron booted the PAT.

The Lions stretched their lead to 21-8 in the second period as Markham scored on a 3-yard carry.

Stephenville scored right before the end of the half, but Markham returned an interception on the two-point try 102 yards, which gave the Lions a 23-14 halftime advantage.

The Yellow Jackets trimmed the deficit to 23-20 early in the third period, but the Lions fired back with a 46-yard scoring strike from Markham to Dryden Anderson, and Barron's PAT made the score 30-20.

Clinging to a 30-28 edge in the fourth period, the Lions put the game away with a 7-yard Konlyn Anderson touchdown carry, along with Barron's extra point, in the final two minutes.

Defensive standouts for the Lions included Konlyn Anderson (11 tackles, 1 TFL), Azariah Dillard (6 tackles, 1 sack), Barron (6 tackles, PBU, INT), and Zaiden Lopez (5 tackles).

Freshman White Lions 42, Stephenville 0

The Brownwood Freshman White Lions gashed Stephenville by a 42-0 count Thursday night.

Brandon Holland led the Lions on rushing attempts and got in the end zone three times. Tyse Savage also added two touchdown runs for the Lions.

Brayden Daub scored once on a quarterback sneak and Curtis Banks added the final score on the night.

The offensive line of Nicholas Thames, James Lara, Jason O’Neal, Grayson Cox, Bryan Osbourne, and Eli Goodrich stood out on offense as they controlled the line of scrimmage all night.

Defensively for the Lions, Keaton Reeves recorded numerous tackles for loss from his linebacker position. Austin Linney had a good game at outside linebacker while Junior Garcia was a standout at the defensive back position. The defensive line was anchored by Grayson Cox, Brian Osbourne, and Albert Salazar.

JV Lions 28, Stephenville 14

The Brownwood JV Lions doubled up Stephenville for a 28-14 victory in District 5-4A Division I action Thursday night.

Running back Uriah King sparked the offense with a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns. Baylor Tidwell hurled a touchdown pass to Elias Huerta in the second period, while Trevor Evans started the scoring for the Lions with a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Defensive standouts included Josiah Acker with an interception, along with Brandon Burleson, Jayce Daye, Alex Reyna, and King.