BRECKENRIDGE – The Early Longhorns' aspirations of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2008 were dealt a crushing blow Friday night, as the Breckenridge Buckaroos picked up their first victory of the season, 40-7, in a District 3-3A Division I tilt.

With the loss, Early (3-5, 0-3) slips to the bottom of the league standings with just two games remaining against Jim Ned and Wall. Breckenridge (1-7, 1-2) kept its faint postseason hopes alive with the victory, through the Buckaroos close against Wall and Clyde.

Early generated 312 yards of total offense — 203 rushing and 109 rushing — but committed a season-high five turnovers, three fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

Breckenridge, meanwhile, amassed 496 yards of total offense, with 398 coming on the ground. 12 rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns, while 3 added 101 yards and two trips to the end zone. Through the air, 12 was 4 of 8 for 96 yards with an interception and a 37-yard touchdown pass to 7.

Tre Beam rushed for 104 yards and the lone Early touchdown, while quarterback Brent Grooms chipped in 63 yards rushing, Jesson Tarrant added 34 yards on the ground and Timmy Smithson rushed for 2 yards on 1 carry.

Grooms completed 13 of 26 passes for 109 yards as Smithson — who also attempted to two passes — grabbed three receptions for 41 yards. Tarrant added three catches for 19 yards, Beam also caught three passes totaling 16 yards, Carlos Moreno finished with two catches for 20 yards and Rylie Hill's two receptions covered 13 yards.

The Longhorns wrap up their home schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Jim Ned (6-2, 1-2), which is coming off a second straight loss, 14-7 to Clyde.