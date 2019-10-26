BANGS — Despite a home loss to District 6-3A front-runner Eastland Saturday, the Bangs Lady Dragons are still in the thick of the playoff race heading into Tuesday's regular season finale.

Bangs (9-20, 2-7) and Hamilton (2-7) are tied for fourth place as the Lady Dragons will welcome last-place Comanche Tuesday, while Hamilton tangles with district leader Eastland. If Bangs and Hamilton finished tied, a playoff match will determine which team moves on to the postseason.

Against Eastland Saturday, Halle Lance and Jacee Miller led Bangs with five kills apiece followed by three kills from both Cloie Montague and Kyra Smith.

Maggie Morales contributed two blocks, Skylar Hutchins logged nine digs and Jordyn Pitts served a pair of aces for the Lady Dragons.