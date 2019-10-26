EARLY — The Early Lady Horns set up a showdown with Dublin Tuesday for the second playoff seed from District 6-3A, thanks to Saturday's four-set victory over Comanche on Senior Day.

The Lady Horns posted a 24-26, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8 triumph over Comanche to move to 24-11 overall and 7-2 against league foes.

“It was a great win for us, especially on Senior Day,” said Early third-year head coach Natalie Whitewood. “We didn't play our very best in set one, but we turned around and put Comanche away in the next three sets. To lose the first set and turn it around shows the absolute character of these young ladies. Their fight is still there and I have no doubt that we will come out on fire Tuesday against Dublin.”

Dublin, which defeated Hamilton Saturday, is also 7-2 in district action. First-place Eastland improved to 8-1 against league competition with a win over Bangs Saturday.

In Early's win over Comanche, Trinity Tomlinson and Carrigan Norris led the Lady Horns with eight kills apiece followed by Alexa Portillo with seven, Taylor Summers with four, Savannah Holt and Vance-Cady Gordon with three apiece, and Gwen Phillips with one.

Gordon dished out 19 assists while Tomlinson and Haley Spieckerman contributed one apiece.

Khyla Bell served a pair of aces for Early while Tomlinson added one.

Defensively, Spieckerman registered 17 digs trailed by 15 from Tomlinson, 11 from Gordon, eight from Portillo, and six from both Norris and Summers.

Portillo and Tomlinson finished with two blocks apiece and Holt added one.