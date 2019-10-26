The Brownwood Lady Lions locked up the No. 2 playoff seed from District 7-4A with a straight-set 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 victory over the Mineral Wells Lady Rams Friday afternoon at Warren Gym.

With the win, the Lady Lions improved to 5-2 in district action and 18-13 overall, with 7-4A champion and 15th-ranked Stephenville coming to town at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the home and regular season finale.

Brownwood leads third-place Godley by one game heading into the finale, and with the Lady Lions notching the district sweep the second seed is theirs. The only other loss in district besides Stephenville came to fourth-place Glen Rose, which is two games back with one to go. The Lady Lions will likely face either Krum or Bridgeport from District 8-4A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

In the victory over Mineral Wells, Katelyn Windham recorded a team-high seven kills for the Lady Lions trailed by Olivia Fowler with six, Ashlyn Storm with five, Kylie Morris with three, and Aleyia Cotton, Jaylen Savage and Gracie Boswell with two apiece.

Kylie Wooten notched 13 assists and Tessa Goodwin contributed 10, while Caitlyn Moody was credited with one.

Fowler served three aces while Moody, Cotton and Goodwin added one apiece.

Defensively, Moody collected 23 digs followed by Cotton and Wooten with 10 apiece, Boswell with four, Fowler with three, Goodwin and Becca Church with two each and one apiece from Storm and Morris.

Storm registered five blocks, Boswell added two and Windham and Savage finished with one each.