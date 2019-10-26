Friday night’s District 2-6A battle at Dick Bivins Stadium didn’t disappoint, as the host Tascosa Rebels and No. 19-ranked Midland Lee Rebels were in a deadlock with 5 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

But from there, it was all Lee.

Lee (8-0, 3-0 2-6A) outscored Tascosa 27-8 the rest of the way for a 55-36 win to remain atop the league standings in a first-place tie with Odessa Permian.

Despite a strong offensive performance by Tascosa (5-3, 1-2), which saw it grind out 295 yards rushing and 371 yards overall, Lee was even more impressive. Lee racked up 514 yards of offense – 234 through the air and 280 rushing.

Lee was led by junior quarterback Mikey Serrano. Serrano completed 13 of 23 passes for 234 yards and three touchdown passes while also rushing 18 times for 177 yards and two more scores.

Tascosa senior quarterback Joseph Plunk put on quite a display of his own. Plunk was 2 of 5 for 76 yards and a TD pass, and he also carried the ball 24 times for 131 yards and four scoring gallops of his own.

Tascosa coach Ken Plunk felt a personal foul penalty on a punt in the fourth quarter, with Tascosa down 35-28, changed all the momentum in the game. Lee would have had to start at its own 10-yard line, but instead was moved out to the 35 due to the infraction.

“We really didn’t play a good snap defensively after that,” Ken Plunk said. “That was a very critical part of the game. We really didn’t play many good offensive snaps after that, either.

“We had them pinned and then we get a 15-yarder, and we kind of fell to pieces after that.”

Lee took a 14-0 lead by the time the clock had struck 2:34 in the opening stanza, but Tascosa replied with a quick strike, as it drove 66 yards on six plays and culminated the possession with an 18-yard touchdown run by Joseph Plunk to pull his team within 14-7 with just 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Lee struck again, however, as Karl Taylor took the subsequent kickoff 85 yards to the house, giving it a 21-7 advantage heading into the second period.

Tascosa pulled within 28-20 by halftime with two more touchdowns that included Joseph Plunk – a 1-yard QB sneak and a 46-yard TD pass to Major Everhart.

Tascosa took the opening drive of the second half and drove 75 yards on 12 plays, capping it off with another 1-yard scoring run by Joseph Plunk and a two-point conversion run by signal caller, as well.

But that is when Lee took over, and the end result was a 19-point defeat for the home team.

Ken Plunk said his team has to get better in its final two games, and he believes it will do just that.

“We’re fine,” Ken Plunk said. “If we win the last two games and get into the playoffs, we’re going to be fine. We just have to improve, make no mistake about it – we can’t stay where we are.

“We improved last year from this point on, and I think we can improve from tonight on.”

Tascosa is scheduled to hit the road and face Odessa High on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

NO. 19 MIDLAND LEE 55, TASCOSA 36

Midland Lee 21 7 7 20 – 55

Tascosa 7 13 8 8 – 36

FIRST QUARTER

L: Shemar Davis 23 pass from Mikey Serrano (Gunner Meade kick), 10:00

L: Serrano 1 run (Meade kick), 2:54

T: Joseph Plunk 18 run (Max Burleson kick), :18

L: Karl Taylor 85 kickoff return (Meade kick), :07

SECOND QUARTER

T: Plunk 1 run (kick failed), 4:54

L: Makhilyn Young 21 pass from Serrano (Meade kick), 3:14

T: Major Everhart 46 pass from Plunk (Burleson kick), 1:24

THIRD QUARTER

T: Plunk 1 run (Plunk run), 5:33

L: Serrano 4 run (Meade kick), 1:03

FOURTH QUARTER

L: Davis 12 run (Meade kick), 10:19

T: Plunk 1 run (Settle run), 8:00

L: Lolc Fouonji 65 pass from Serrano (Meade kick), 7:51

L: Davis 8 run (2-point failed), 2:27

Midland Lee Tascosa

First Downs 27 26

Total Yards 514 371

Rushes-Yards 37-280 57-295

Passing Yards 234 76

Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-23-1 2-6-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 5-58 6-50

Punts-Avg. 1-38.0 3-43.7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing—Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 13-23-1—234. Tascosa: Joseph Plunk 2-5-0—76. Major

Everhart 0-1-0—0.

Rushing—Midland Lee: Serrano 18-177, Shemar Davis 7-25, Makhilyn Young 5-70, Ryan

Quiroz 5-19, Team 2-(-11). Tascosa: Plunk 24-131, Everhart 6-67, Darius Sanders 1-1, Jaiton

McMorris 2-22, Logan Nance 3-3, Max Burleson 3-23, Chance Jones 2-8, Parker Settle 10-35, Anthony Tuttle 4-16, Team 2-(-14).

Receiving—Midland Lee: Evan McMarylon 1-12, Christian Romero 2-10, Lolc Fouonji 3-92,

Davis 4-64, Young 1-21, Quiroz 2-35.