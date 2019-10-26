GLEN ROSE — In the battle of District 4-4A unbeatens Friday night, the Glen Rose Tigers roughed up Godley (6-2, 1-1) 42-7 on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium, and now the Tigers stand just one win away from wrapping up their fourth straight undefeated district championship.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen threw a pair of TD passes to Ricky Douglas and Nate Ferguson, and Braylen Meador and Nick Rebolloso added a pair of TD runs each in leading the Tigers to the lopsided victory.

The Tigers led 28-0 at the break.

With their fourth straight win, the Tigers (4-5, 3-0) have a week off before traveling to Venus, who has lost both its district games 69-0 and 53-0, where they can wrap up the outright district crown.