MAY — The Class A Division I No. 11 May Tigers opened defense of their District 14-A Division I championship with their seventh consecutive victory, 60-6 over Santa Anna in a game moved to Thursday night.

May (7-1, 1-0) compiled 317 yards of total offense — 246 rushing and 71 passing — while limiting Santa Anna (1-7, 0-1) to a single touchdown.

On the ground for the Tigers, Rory Bustamante rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, Blake Harrell added 62 yards and three trips to the end zone, Isidro Salinas finished with 49 yards and two scores, Lane McGinn chipped in 21 yards and a touchdown, Keith Cross tallied a touchdown on a 14-yard run and Jayce Blankenship contributed a 7-yard carry.

Through the air, Harrell was 2 for 2 for 69 yards and a touchdown, while Seth Johnson connected on a 12-yard toss. Chris Flenniken caught a 41-yard touchdown pass while Bustamante finished with two grabs for 40 yards.

Defensive standouts for May included Salinas (8 tackles and a fumble recovered), Flenniken (7 tackles and a fumble recovered), Bustamante (5 tackles and a fumble recovered), McGinn (3 tackles), Blankenship (2 tackles and an interception), Cross (2 tackles), and Harrell (1 tackle and an interception).

Next week, May hosts Gorman (6-2, 1-0), a 68-18 winner over Lingleville Friday, in a game that will likely determine the District 14 championship, while Santa Anna hosts Lingleville.

Zephyr 64, Evant 46

EVANT — With Mason Rogers back in the lineup for Zephyr, the Bulldogs looked the part of preseason District 15-A Division I favorites as they knocked off the reigning league champion Evant Elks, 64-46, Friday night.

Rogers, who had not played since a 56-48 loss to Water Valley on Sept. 13, rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns. Kannon Eoff chipped in 97 yards and a touchdown while Jayden Millican rushed for 22 yards and a score as well.

Through the air, Bryson Gibbs connected of 2 of 3 passes, both to Cole Miller, covering 30 yards.

Trailing 32-24 in the second quarter, Eoff returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to bring Zephyr within two points, 32-30, at halftime. The Bulldogs then tallied the first two touchdowns of the second half on runs of 12 yards by Rogers and 54 yards by Eoff to open a 46-32 lead, and never looked back.

Zephyr (3-5, 1-0) logged 460 yards of total offense, with 430 coming on the ground, while allowing Evant (4-4, 0-1) to tally 262 yards — 169 rushing and 93 passing — with three turnovers.

Rogers also finished with 16 tackles, Orin Kern added 15 and Millican notched 14.

Next week, Zephyr hosts Jonesboro (7-1, 1-0), which is coming off a 60-10 win over Lometa.

Brookesmith 48, Sidney 0

BROOKESMITH — The Class A Division II No. 11 Brookesmith Mustangs took a stranglehold on second place in the District 15-A Division II standings with a 48-0 home victory over the Sidney Eagles Friday night.

Brookesmith (8-1, 2-1) limited Sidney (2-6, 1-1) to 4 yards of total offense while the Mustangs — who raced out to a 42-0 lead after one quarter — churned out 186 yards, all on the ground.

Tyler Williford rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns, Johnathan Willoughby added 42 yards and a score and Avery Williford reached the end zone on a 26-yard rush, his lone carry of the game. Clayton Adame also chipped in 24 yards on the ground.

Defensively for Brookesmith, Holden Bolt recorded 10 tackles trailed by Avery Williford with eight, and Willoughby and Jeremaya Ibara with five apiece.

Next week, Brookesmith has its bye then closes the regular season Nov. 8 at Rising Star. Meanwhile, Sidney hosts Rising Star (3-5, 1-1), which is coming off 33-6 win over Mullin, next week and closes the season at Blanket (6-2, 2-0), which had a bye Friday, on Nov. 8.

Comanche 46, Rio Vista 14

RIO VISTA — The Comanche Indians notched their second consecutive District 6-3A Division II victory, rolling past the Rio Vista Eagles, 46-14, Friday night.

Comanche (4-4, 2-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and took a 27-0 advantage to the locker room at halftime. Through three periods, the Indians were in front 33-0.

Rio Vista (2-6, 0-3) finished with just 185 yards of total offense, including 165 rushing, with three turnovers. Meanwhile, Comanche generated 284 yards, with 238 coming on the ground.

Eight Indians carried the ball led by 55 yards and one touchdown from Braxton Patterson, 49 yards and two touchdowns from Logan Wilkerson, 43 yards and one touchdown from Luke Wilson, 30 yards and a score by Bryce Hermesmeyer, and a 6-yard touchdown carry by Aaron Suniga.

Hudson Welch completed 3 of 6 passes for 46 yards with receptions of 34 yards by Colton Davis, 7 yards by Wilson and 5 yards by Hermesmeyer.

R.J. Pepper finished with seven tackles for Comanche and Matthew Gonzales added six.

Next week, Comanche visits Dublin (6-2, 2-1), which is coming off a 23-16 loss to district front-runner Jacksboro

San Saba 43, Valley Mills 0

VALLEY MILLS — The Class 2A Division I No. 6 San Saba Armadillo remained undefeated and recorded their sixth shutout of the season, 43-0 over the Valley Mills Eagles in District 7-2A Division I action Friday night.

Eli Salinas scored four rushing touchdowns from 60, 1, 80 and 20 yards out to pace the San Saba (8-0, 2-0) offense. Sean O'Keefe chipped in a 30-yard scoring sprint while also tossing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Logan Glover against the Valley Mills (4-4, 1-2) defense.

Next week, San Saba — which has outscored it foes 461-9 — hosts Crawford (6-2, 3-0), which is coming off a 21-7 triumph over De Leon, in a battle to determine the District 7-2A Division I champion.

Goldthwaite 47, Hico 0

HICO — The Goldthwaite Eagles chalked up their first District 7-2A Division I victory of the season, keeping the Hico Tigers winless in a 47-0 rout Friday night.

The Eagles (2-6, 1-2) held Hico (0-8, 0-3) to 61 yards of total offense with one turnover.

Offensively, Goldthwaite — which led 13-0 after one quarter, 34-0 at halftime and added its final two touchdowns in the third period — produced 409 yards of total offense, with 402 coming on the ground.

Isaac Chavez rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dusty Partin added 89 yards and scored once, Nick Jones contributed 79 yards with three trips to the end zone, Weldon Krause finished with 45 yards and a touchdown and Jackson Patrick picked up 35 yards and scored once. Jordan Simon and Angel Morales tacked on 40 and 23 rushing yards, respectively.

Chavez also caught a 7-yard pass from Patrick for Goldthwaite's lone completion in two pass attempts.

Defensively, Chavez led the way with nine tackles followed by five each from Krause and Mitchel Hopper.

Next week, Goldthwaite (2-6, 1-2) welcomes De Leon (2-6, 1-2), which is coming off a 21-7 loss to Crawford.

OTHER SCORES

(No info reported)

Rising Star 33, Mullin 6