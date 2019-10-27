The Texas Panhandle will be well represented today during the Region I meet at Lubbock’s Mae Simmons Park, as each classification will feature individuals and teams vying for a chance to go to the state meet.

Starting with Class 1A and 9 a.m. and concluding with Class 6A at 2 p.m., boys and girls area competitors will be going up against those from other parts of the region in order to win a berth at the state meet Nov. 9 in Round Rock. Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams will all advance to the state meet.

The Amarillo metro area will be particularly well-represented today. Three area schools swept boys and girls district championships, increasing the chance that there will be metro competitors in in Round Rock.

Amarillo High and Canyon in particular should feel right at home at Mae Simmons. Both schools swept titles in their respective district meets there on Oct. 18.

In District 3-5A, Amarillo High won both the boys and girls team titles even though neither team won an individual title. Branch Cox and Isaac McGill were second and third respectively for the AHS boys and Cammie Mitchell finished third for the girls. Class 5A will run at 1 p.m. today.

Canyon swept the team and individual titles in District 3-4A and should be a force in both races today at noon. Samuel Ashley won the boys race with time of 16 minutes, 0.77 seconds, almost 33 seconds ahead of the runner-up, and Canyon’s Breanna Stuart, Abree Winfree and Gabi Davis swept the medal spots for the girls, so Canyon has a chance to be well-represented at state.

The other metro school who enters today coming off a sweep of district titles is Bushland in District 1-3A. Bushland won both team titles in the district meet at Thompson Park two weeks ago.

In the Class 6A meet at 2 p.m. which will conclude the day, Tascosa will have both boys and girls teams in the meet. Tascosa’s boys won the District 2-6A meet and Demetrius Guerrero and Kaden Navarrete swept the top two individual spots. The girls qualified for regionals by finishing third.

Here’s a complete list of area qualifying teams from each classification, with the starting times for each class listed.

Class 1A

Race time: 9 a.m.

Boys: Booker, Darrouzett, Happy, Hedley, Miami, Nazareth, Shamrock.

Girls: Claude, Follett, Groom, Happy, Hartley, Nazareth, White Deer.

Class 2A

Race time: 10 a.m.

Boys: Boys Ranch, Bovina, Panhandle.

Girls: Bovina, Boys Ranch, Clarendon, Farwell, Gruver, Panhandle, Sunray, Wellington.

Class 3A

Race time: 11 a.m.

Boys: Bushland, Canadian, Dimmitt.

Girls: Bushland, Tulia, Dimmitt.

Class 4A

Race time: Noon.

Boys: Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford, Perryton.

Girls: Canyon, Dumas, Hereford, Pampa, Perryton.

Class 5A

Race time: 1 p.m.

Boys: Amarillo High.

Girls: Amarillo High, Randall.

Class 6A

Race time: 2 p.m.

Boys: Tascosa.

Girls: Tascosa.