Brown County will be represented by five student-athletes at the UIL Cross Country State Championships in Round Rock Nov. 9, based on their performances at regional meets throughout the state Monday.

In Lubbock, Brownwood Lady Lion senior Darby Crysler and Bangs Lady Dragons sophomore Hannah Parson qualified for the Class 4A and Class 3A girls meets, respectively. Meanwhile, in Dallas, May Lady Tigers Jazmyn Rainey and Melanie Murphree punched their ticket for the Class A girls portion of the meet. Also in Dallas, Zephyr's Garit Durbin qualified for state in the Class A boys draw.

Crysler placed 25th overall and ranked 8th among the top 10 individuals not on one of the four advancing teams. Brownwood finished 16th as team as other competitors included Watts Jones (94th, 14:16.7), CarolAnn Hetzel (108th, 14:24.8), Naysa Leach (109th, 14:25.2), Jadie Sudderth (120th, 14:40.3), Kinnison Harvey (123rd, 14:43.3), and Jazmine Rivas (132nd, 14:56.9).

Parson placed 14th overall and ranked 10th among the top 10 individuals not on one of the four advancing teams. Bangs finished 8th as team with efforts from Skylar Hutchins (23rd, 13:01.9), Kayleah Hall (34th, 13:20.5), Cloie Montague (93rd, 14:10.4), Hadley King (97th, 14:13.3), Rylie Guerrero (107th, 14:21.5) and Bailey Mendieta (132nd, 14:50.5).

Rainey (12:55.78), a freshman, placed fifth overall and second among the top 10 individuals not on one of the four advancing teams, while Murphree (13:27.11), a junior, was 18th overall and 9th among the top 10.

Durbin, the lone boy from Brown County to reach state, was clocked at 18:17.79, which ranked 25th overall and 7th among the top 10 individuals not on one of the four advancing teams.

Also competing at the Region III-A girls meet were the Blanket Lady Tigers, who placed 10th as a team, while the Zephyr Lady Bulldogs came in 18th.

Running for Blanket were Bailey Hood (38th, 14:30.27), Jacy Stovall (45th, 14:46.31, Amada Menchaca (58th, 15:11.49), Kaitlyn Graham (75th, 15:36.72), Ellie Smith (76th, 15:39.78), Penny Pedraza (105th, 16:47.47), and Mckieley Fulton (106th, 16:47.79).

Competing for Zephyr were Bailey Bigham (41st, 14:36.83), Andrea Taylor (46th, 14:46.58), Aubrey Bigham (67th, 15:26.51), Abby Moody (92nd, 16:13.65), Lillie Thomas (121st, 18:13:35), and Emily Miller (126th, 19:28.89).

Brookesmith's Katie Harris placed 63rd in a time of 14:51.6 while Khloe Brummett came in 64th, clocked at 14:51.84.

The May boys came in ninth as a team while Blanket's boys finished in 22nd place.

Running for May were Isidro Salinas (42nd, 19:26.76), Damian Salinas (43rd, 19:27.74), Rory Bustamante (63rd, 20:19.53), Kevin Muckleroy (74th, 20:45.58), Lane Hardy (87th, 21:18.75), Ethan Self (91st, 21:23.01) and Brian Kunkel (93rd, 21:25.76).

The Blanket squad consisted of Hector Castaneda (47th, 19:41.15), Dakota Pogue (106th, 21:53.26), Brayden Day (112th, 22:33.23), Ryan Jenkins (120th, 22:59.05), Emmanuel McLaughlin (124th, 23:27.6), and Brady Furry (127th, 23:46.5).

Also at the Region I-3A meet in Lubbock, Early Longhorn Jeramiah Fowler finished 87th (18:37.2) overall while Early Lady Horn Madison Torrez placed 144th (14:48.4).