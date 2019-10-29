Howard Payne Lady Jackets freshman forward Kara Moore was named the American Southwest Conference Women's Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Week, along with Hardin-Simmons senior Taylor Bernal.

Moore, from Azle, scored on a penalty kick and assisted the game-winner on a corner kick in Howard Payne's 2-1 double-overtime victory at East Texas Baptist Sunday. Moore had four total shots, one on goal, playing every minute of the Lady Jackets' two wins, as HPU also defeated LeTourneau, 1-0, last week.

Howard Payne (8-8-2, 4-5-1) is currently tied for fifth place in ASC standings with 13 points as three points are awarded per league win, and one for a tie. The top ASC eight teams move on to postseason tournament.

The Lady Jackets close out the regular season at 1 p.m. Friday at Sul Ross.