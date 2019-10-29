Audrey Quesnel slammed 16 kills and added three blocks as Westwood capped its district-championship season with a hard-fought, five-set win over Leander Friday.

With the 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12 win, Westwood (36-12, 15-0 District 13-6A) secured the undisputed district title regardless of what happens in the district’s final match against Round Rock Tuesday.

Westwood coach Tara Grant, who has a 206-82 record in her five years as the Warriors’ head coach, last won a district title with Westwood in 2016.

The Friday match with a spirited Leander squad nearly got away from Westwood after the Warriors jumped ahead two sets to none and had a serve at match point in the third before Leander rallied to win the next two sets.

Westwood trailed by a point in the fifth set before Quesnel and setter Kenzie Beckham (46 assists) had back-to-back points to give the Warriors a two-point edge that they carried to a 15-12 victory.

Junior libero Abby Gregorczyk had an ace and 23 digs for the Warriors in a solid outing. Senior middle blocker Julianne McGinnis had 15 kills and three blocks for Leander, while teammate Isabel Gonzaba had 30 digs. Callie Carrejo finished with a season-high 51 assists for Leander.

Vista Ridge secured at least a tie for third place in District 13-6A by sweeping Hendrickson 25-17, 25-21, 25-17. Kaitlynn Krienke led the offense with 11 kills and two blocks, and Geneva Nedrow had 16 digs for the Rangers. McKenya Sorrells led Hendrickson with eight kills while setter Karys Dove neared 900 assists on the season with 16 more in the loss.

In other district action, Round Rock tuned up for the postseason by sweeping Cedar Ridge 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.

Stony Point came out quickly and took the first set from McNeil 25-22 before coach Mary DeJute calmed her Mavericks and they responded by winning the next three sets 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.

In a TAPPS playoff warmup, Austin Waldorf shocked Round Rock Christian 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 as Risa Olson slammed 21 kills with seven aces and 13 digs. The Chaps served 25 aces against the normally strong serve receive Crusaders. Both the Crusaders and the Chaps begin playoffs in TAPPS this week.