District championships, or at a least a share, are up for grabs for a number of local teams this weekend including three Brown County squads. Among the headline games this week, No. 9 May hosts Gorman, Zephyr welcomes Jonesboro and No. 11 Blanket ventures to Mullin.

The following is a glimpse at Friday's 10 local contests:

Gorman (6-2, 1-0) at No. 9 May (7-1, 1-0)

The champion from District 14-A Division I will likely emerge Friday night as the Class A Division I No. 9 May Tigers, winners of seven games in a row, welcome the preseason favorite Gorman Panthers.

May opened district action with a 60-6 victory over Santa Anna last week, while Gorman cruised past Lingleville, 68-18.

In May's win, the Tigers compiled 317 yards of total offense — 246 rushing and 71 passing.

On the ground for the Tigers, Rory Bustamante rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, Blake Harrell added 62 yards and three trips to the end zone, Isidro Salinas finished with 49 yards and two scores, Lane McGinn chipped in 21 yards and a touchdown, Keith Cross tallied a touchdown on a 14-yard run and Jayce Blankenship contributed a 7-yard carry.

Through the air, Harrell was 2 for 2 for 69 yards and a touchdown, while Seth Johnson connected on a 12-yard toss. Chris Flenniken caught a 41-yard touchdown pass while Bustamante finished with two grabs for 40 yards.

Defensive standouts for May included Salinas (8 tackles and a fumble recovered), Flenniken (7 tackles and a fumble recovered), Bustamante (5 tackles and a fumble recovered), McGinn (3 tackles), Blankenship (2 tackles and an interception), Cross (2 tackles), and Harrell (1 tackle and an interception).

Gorman carries a six-game win streak into the contest since dropping its first two outings to Milford (54-30) and Strawn (65-16).

The Panthers average 52 points and 339 yards per game — 214 rushing and 125 passing — while allowing 30 points per game.

Junior Madera has rushed for 986 yards and 17 touchdowns while Marco Ramirez has chipped in 397 yards and nine scores.

Through the air, Joseph Rainey has passed for 576 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception while Kamren Sparger has thrown for 367 yards with four scoring tosses and three picks.

Leading receivers include Demitri Brandenburg (18-257, 3 TDs), Aseal Maldonado (14-305, 5 TDs) and Sparger (8-143, 2 TDs).

Brandenburg (61 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries), Ramirez (55 tackles, 2 for loss), Sparger (49 tackle, 3 INTs) and Madera (41 tackles, 5 for loss) lead the Gorman defense.

According to sixmanfootball.com, May is a 45-point favorite.

Jonesboro (7-1, 1-0) at Zephyr (3-5, 1-0)

The District 15-A Division I title will likely be decided Friday night as the Zephyr Bulldogs, fresh off an upset of reigning league champion Evant, host the Jonesboro Eagles Friday night.

Mason Rogers returned for Zephyr last week, playing his first game since the Bulldogs dropped a 56-48 decision to Water Valley on Sept. 13. Rogers rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns while Kannon Eoff chipped in 97 yards and a touchdown and Jayden Millican rushed for 22 yards and a score as well.

Through the air, Bryson Gibbs connected of 2 of 3 passes, both to Cole Miller, covering 30 yards.

Down eight points late in the second period, Eoff returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to bring Zephyr within two points at halftime. The Bulldogs then tallied the first two touchdowns of the second half on runs of 12 yards by Rogers and 54 yards by Eoff to open a 14-point lead, and never looked back.

Zephyr logged 460 yards of total offense, with 430 coming on the ground, while allowing 262 yards — 169 rushing and 93 passing — with three takeaways.

Rogers also finished with 16 tackles, Orin Kern added 15 and Millican notched 14.

Jonesboro is averaging 43 points and 272 yards — 227 rushing and 45 passing — per game, while giving up 12 points per outing.

Keith Sanders leads the ground game with 504 yards and 14 touchdowns, Ian Shoaf has contributed 442 yards and 10 scores and Tyler Wilson has contributed 288 yards and five touchdowns.

Sean Hernandez has thrown for 278 yards and six touchdowns with one pick, while leading receivers include Sanders (4-114, 3 TDs), Ty Green (3-94, 2 TDs) and Wade Foote (3-51, 2 TDs).

Defensively, Sanders (47 tackles, 17 for loss), Green (43 tackles, 7 tackles), Foote (42 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries), Shoaf (32 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 interceptions), and Brandon Nemelka (32 tackles, 4 for loss, 3 interceptions).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Zephyr is a 45-point underdog.

No. 11 Blanket (6-2, 2-0) at Mullin (1-8, 0-3)

The Class A Division I No. 11 Blanket Tigers can secure at least a share of their second straight District 15-A Division II championship as they visit the Mullin Bulldogs, who will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak in their season finale.

Blanket, coming off its bye week, notched a 57-0 victory over Rising Star in its most recent outing on Oct. 18. Mullin has dropped district outings to Rising Star (33-6), Sidney (58-6) and Brookesmith (51-0).

Against Rising Star on Oct. 18, Blanket finished with 172 yards of total offense — 110 rushing and 62 passing — while giving up just 33 total yards with three takeaways, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Tyler Simpson brought back an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Hector Castaneda returned a pick 57 yards for a touchdown as well.

Logan Wheeler scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Trenten Varner and contributed an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Castaneda also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, Brayden Day added a 7-yard scoring carry, Dakota Pogue crossed the goal line from 5 yards out and Emmanuel McGlaughlin chipped in with a 9-yard touchdown carry.

Day led Blanket with 32 yards on the ground trailed by 29 from Wheeler, 23 from Castaneda and 15 from Jayden Carson. Hayden Rogers added a 26-yard reception from Varner, who was 2 of 2 for 62 yards.

Defensively, Tanner Isom, Brady Furry, Day and Castaneda all contributed six tackles.

During Mullin's seven-game slide, the Bulldogs have been outscored 374-30 with three shutouts. In the last six games, Mullin has scored no more than 6 points in any outing.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Blanket is a 45-point favorite.

Comanche (4-4, 2-1) at Dublin (6-2, 2-1)

The Comanche Indians and Dublin Lions, who both have fallen to Jacksboro in District 6-3A Division II action, clash Friday night in a battle of second-place league squads.

Comanche is coming off wins over Rio Vista (46-14) and Millsap (24-3) since falling to Jacksboro (16-8). Dublin defeated Tolar (35-20) and Rio Vista (36-10) to begin league action before falling to Jacksboro (23-16) last week.

The Indians are averaging 21 points and 232 yards — 194 rushing and 38 passing — per game, while giving up 22 points.

Luke Wilson (523 yards, 3 TDs), Logan Wilkerson (377 yards, 9 TDs), Oscar Rios (246 yards, 2 TDs), Braxton Patterson (102 yards, 2 TDs), and Ricardo Sanchez (100 yards, 1 TD) anchor the ground game.

Hudson Welch has completed 15 of 41 passes for 154 yards with one interception while Cash Cook has connected on 11 of 34 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Leading receivers include Bryce Hermesmeyer (8-128), Wilson (5-41) and Colton Davis (3-53, TD).

Defensive standouts include R.J. Pepper (57 tackles, 11 for loss), Wilkerson (48 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 fumble recovery), Sanchez (34 tackles, 2 for loss), Christian Holmes (34 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 fumble recovery) and Matthew Gonzales (30 tackles, 4 for loss, 5 sacks).

Dublin is averaging 29 points and 371 yards — 208 through the air and 163 on the ground — per game, while giving up 16 points.

Cy Wing has completed 100 of 200 passes for 1,667 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, while leading receivers include Colten Couch (35-674, 6 TDs), Christian Ramirez (15-245, TD), Hagen Huffman (14-205, 2 TDs), Jordan Mullin (10-137) and Donovan Escobedo (8-162, TD).

Huffman (487 yards, 5 TDs), Wing (418 yards, 9 TDs) and Kyler Madruga (240 yards, 2 TDs) lead the ground game.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, the game is a toss up.

Coleman (3-5, 2-3) at Ballinger (6-2, 3-2)

The Coleman Bluecats are in need of an upset to remain in the postseason race, while the Ballinger Bearcats look to reel off a fourth consecutive District 4-3A Division II victory Friday night.

Coleman is in the midst of a three-game slide having fallen to Cisco (47-0), Anson (40-12) and Bangs (44-21) in consecutive weeks, while Ballinger has reeled off victories over Bangs (31-0), Grape Creek (33-6) and Merkel (53-0) in that same span.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Coleman is a 20-point underdog.

Crawford (6-2, 3-0) at No. 6 San Saba (8-0, 3-0)

In a battle for the District 7-2A Division I championship, the No. 6 San Saba Armadillos look to remain undefeated and clinch a second straight league crown as the Crawford Pirates come calling.

San Saba has outscored its opponents 461-9 through eight games as the Armadillos are generating 478 yards — 293 rushing and 185 passing — per contest.

Leading rushers include Eli Salinas (1,007 yards, 14 TDs), Sean O'Keefe (678 yards, 14 TDs) and Risien Shahan (154 yards, 4 TDs).

O'Keefe has completed 34 of 54 passes for 632 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception, while Shahan has connected on 20 of 25 attempts for 411 yards with five scoring tosses.

Top receivers include Logan Glover (13-376, 6 TDs), Salinas (13-347, 3 TDs), Juan Ramirez (12-161, 4 TDs), O'Keefe (9-136), Abel Martinez (7-145) and Cole Bryant (5-119, 2 TDs).

Defensive leaders for San Saba – who have tallied 104 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and 18 takeaways — include Landon Yarbrough (101 tackles, 21 for loss), Shahan (66 tackles, 13 for loss), Stone Sears (64 tackles, 14 for loss), and Jett Hibler (41 tackles, 11 tackles).

Crawford has opened district play with wins over Valley Mills (21-12), Goldthwaite (36-0) and De Leon (21-7). The Pirates' losses this year have come against Rogers (35-28) and Holland (27-7).

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, San Saba is a 22-point favorite.

De Leon (2-6, 1-2) at Goldthwaite (2-6, 1-2)

Both the Goldthwaite Eagles and De Leon Bearcats will attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive as they square off in a District 7-2A Division I encounter Friday night.

Goldthwaite is coming off its first league victory, a 47-0 thrashing of winless Hico. The Eagles began district with losses to San Saba (60-0) and Crawford (36-0). Crawford downed De Leon (21-7) last week and the Bearcats have also fallen to Valley Mills (21-0), with their lone league win over Hico (54-13).

In Goldthwaite's win over Hico last week, the Eagles allowed just 61 yards of total offense with one turnover. Offensively, Goldthwaite — which led 13-0 after one quarter, 34-0 at halftime and added its final two touchdowns in the third period — produced 409 yards of total offense, with 402 coming on the ground.

Isaac Chavez rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dusty Partin added 89 yards and scored once, Nick Jones contributed 79 yards with three trips to the end zone, Weldon Krause finished with 45 yards and a touchdown and Jackson Patrick picked up 35 yards and scored once. Jordan Simon and Angel Morales tacked on 40 and 23 rushing yards, respectively.

Chavez also caught a 7-yard pass from Patrick for Goldthwaite’s lone completion in two pass attempts.

Defensively, Chavez led the way with nine tackles followed by five each from Krause and Mitchel Hopper.

According to Harris Ratings Weekly, Goldthwaite is an 11-point underdog.

Cherokee (1-7, 1-1) at No. 3 Richland Springs (7-0, 2-0)

Games have been hard to come by for the Class A Division II No. 3 Richland Springs Coyotes in recent weeks, but the Cherokee Indians will come to town Friday night for a District 16-A Division II showdown.

Richland Springs is seeking an 18th straight district championship and 77th consecutive league victory, while Cherokee's lone win this season has come via forfeit to Lohn. The Indians dropped an 85-68 decision to Rochelle last week, while the Coyotes picked up a forfeit win over Lohn.

The last time the Coyotes actually took the field for a game was Oct. 11, a 52-0 triumph over Medina. In that outing, Richland Springs produced 347 yards of total offense — 188 passing and 159 rushing — while allowing 119 yards — including 73 through the air and 46 on the ground — and forcing the game’s only turnover.

Matthew Rigdon completed 6 of 8 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and another score. Griff Rigdon added 56 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

Lane Shannon caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, Wade Appleton grabbed two scoring receptions totaling 82 yards and Deklyn Chandler pulled down a 15-yard reception.

Defensively for Richland Springs, T.J. Grant tallied seven tackles trailed by Shannon with 5.5, Matthew Rigdon with 4.5, and Appleton with 3.5.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Richland Springs is a 45-point favorite.

Rising Star (3-4, 1-1) at Sidney (2-6, 1-1)

The Rising Star Wildcats are seeking a second straight District 15-A Division II victory, while the Sidney Eagles target a second league win overall as the two teams square off Friday night.

Rising Star is coming off a 33-6 victory over Mullin, which followed a 57-0 loss to Blanket in its district opener. Sidney dropped a 48-0 decision to Brookesmith last week after starting league play with a 58-6 triumph over Mullin.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Sidney is a 7-point favorite.

Lingleville (4-4, 0-1) at Santa Anna (1-7, 0-1)

The Santa Anna Mountaineers and Lingleville Cardinals vie for their first win in District 14-A Division I action, as the winner will keep their postseason chances alive heading into the final week of the regular season.

Santa Anna dropped its district opener at No. 9 May, 60-6, last week, while Lingleville was hammered by Gorman, 68-18.

The lone win for Santa Anna this season came at the expense of Mullin, 52-0, while Lingleville has knocked off Three Way (36-30), Bluff Dale (33-26), Cherokee (42-35) and Walnut Springs (61-36).

According to sixmanfootball.com, Santa Anna is a 45-point underdog.