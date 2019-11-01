The Brownwood Freshman Maroon Lions collected a 20-0 victory over La Vega Thursday night.

The Lions overcame two turnovers, including one inside the 5 yard line, along with turning the ball over twice on downs in the red zone to tally the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Lions reached the end zone twice in the second quarter. First, Case Markham connected with Jason Jackson on a 21-yard scoring toss with Noah Barron booting the extra point. Later, Konlyn Anderson scored on a 20-yard carry for a 13-0 halftime lead.

The only points of the second half were scored in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard toss from Markham to Jackson, along with a Barron extra point.

Defensive standouts for the Lions included Konlyn Anderson (9 tackles, TFL), Zaiden Lopez (6 tackles, TFL), Taylor Bessent (5 tackles, INT), and Preston Buffington (5 tackles).

La Vega 26, JV Lions 12

The Brownwood JV Lions came up on the short end of a 26-12 decision to La Vega Friday night.

Uriah King led the Lions' defensive effort with 10 tackles and he was also the Lions' leading rusher on the night.

Baylor Tidwell ran and threw for touchdowns in the second half to pull the Lions within striking distance late.

Glen Rose 38 Freshman White Lions 14

The Brownwood Freshman White Lions dropped a 38-14 decision to Glen Rose Thursday night.

Statistical information was not available.