Georgetown’s offense may have dominated the second half, but its defense dominated the game.

The Eagles forced six turnovers — including four interceptions — and limited Rouse to less than 250 yards of offense while scoring 34 second-half points during a 44-13 District 11-5A Division I win that clinched a playoff spot Thursday at Bible Stadium.

“The key was our secondary,” Georgetown senior linebacker Taylor Behl said. “This whole week we’ve been working on coverages and drops and who has who, and our secondary just killed it tonight. … For the team, we’ve been working since January for this. To say we’re now a playoff team is huge.”

Georgetown (6-3, 3-2 District 11-5A DI) led 10-0 at halftime after the defenses dominated the first two quarters, but everything clicked on offense after the break as it scored five times and finished the game with nearly 550 yards of offense and had three players rush for at least 100 yards.

“We just came out and were more physical than they were,” Eagles senior offensive lineman Alex Thiel said. “We dominated the line of scrimmage and our running backs and quarterback stepped up.”

Georgetown quarterback Darson Herman ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw for 173 yards and two scores, while running backs Ryan Eady (108 yards, TD) and Zane Quick (131 yards, 2 TDs) both joined him in crossing the century mark on the ground.

But it was the Eagles’ starting defense that was the story, as it kept the Raiders to 26 yards rushing and yielded no points as Rouse (1-8, 1-4) scored on a fumble return and a last-second touchdown against backups.

“Our defense is great,” Thiel said. “They didn’t give up any points tonight. Last week (in a 56-35 win over Manor) they scored three times. As an offense, we know even if we struggle, the defense will step up.”

Isaac Weinen’s 40-yard field goal broke a scoreless tie midway through the second quarter, then Herman’s 1-yard touchdown plunge just before halftime finished off a sloppy first half for both teams and gave Georgetown its halftime lead.

The Eagles quickly marched 73 yards to start the third quarter, Eady crossing the goal line from the 23.

Isaiah Cash’s 62-yard fumble return kept Rouse in the game, but Georgetown closed out the third with Herman tossing touchdown passes of 34 and 9 yards to Brandon Bradford as its lead ballooned to 31-7.

“I challenged them at halftime because I thought we had a really slow start,” Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin said. “Our guys came out in the second half and responded and did a good job.”

Quick reached the end zone on runs of 2 and 38 yards in the fourth for the Eagles, while the Raiders rounded out the game’s scoring on Sam Giebelhaus’ 11-yard TD run in the final minute.

Bradford finished with 10 catches for 93 yards for Georgetown, which will try to improve its playoff seeding in the final week of the regular season against Connally.

“We know we’re going to the playoffs and get to extend our season,” Thiel said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”