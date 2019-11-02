BANGS – For the first time since 2014, the Bangs Dragons will be postseason participants.

The Dragons secured the fourth and final playoff berth from District 4-3A Division II with Friday night's 62-0 thrashing of San Angelo TLCA on Senior Night.

From two victories in a three-year span to a 3-7 record last year, Bangs (6-3, 4-2) secured a winning record its second season under head coach Kyle Maxfield with Friday's triumph in the home finale.

“We've been talking about the playoffs but for it to be official, our seniors you could tell they were proud of the team's accomplishment,” Maxfield said. “We took care of business against a team we were expected to beat. We stayed pretty focused and played a pretty clean game and executed pretty well.”

Since recording its only win of the season over Grape Creek, 8-6, TLCA (1-8, 1-5) has lost the next three games to Cisco, Anson and Bangs by a combined score of 218-0. TLCA came in ranked at the bottom of the 3A Division II standings according to Harris Ratings Weekly.

Bangs finished with 404 yards of total offense — 287 on the ground and 117 through the air — against the TLCA defense.

Harley Keeley led the ground game with 110 yards on nine carries followed by Guy Powell with 58 yards, Ethan Sanchez with 55, Damian Santillanes with 33, Brayton Wedeman with 27 and Kolt Bradley with 4 yards.

Wedeman completed 5 of 8 passes for 117 yards as Wes Mitchell caught two passes for 55 yards, Powell finished with a pair of receptions for 38 yards and Riley Taylor hauled in a 24-yard catch.

Sanchez returned punts 55 and 62 yards for touchdowns and finished with four trips to the end zone overall. Powell and Keeley also scored twice.

“TLCA was getting after us a little bit on defense to start the game, but once we got the touchdown on the first drive you could tell our guys kind of let loose after that,” Maxfield said. “It's not that we were playing uptight, but once you get the lead you can relax a little bit.”

The Dragons wrap up the regular season against league champion and eighth-ranked Cisco (8-1, 6-0) next week. A Bangs upset, coupled with a Ballinger (7-2, 4-2) loss to TLCA, would move the Dragons into the third seed. Otherwise, Bangs will face District 3-3A Division I champion and top-ranked Canadian (9-0, 4-0) in the opening round of the playoffs.

“It gets for real now,” Maxfield said of the upcoming schedule. “Cisco plays at such a high level, and it's not that we can't play at that high level, but Cisco maintains that level for four quarters, from the first whistle to the last. Our challenge is to try and match that intensity for four quarters, that level of play. We want to go up there and compete and play the best ball we can.”