ALPINE — Despite a loss in Friday's regular season finale, the Howard Payne Lady Jackets have qualified for the American Southwest Conference women's soccer championship tournament.

The Lady Jackets (8-9-2, 4-6-1) will be the seventh seed in the eight-team event, generating 13 points in conference play. Victories are rewarded with three points in the ASC standings, while ties earn a team one point.

Howard Payne will visit second-seed Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-6-1, 9-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in quarterfinal action with the winner moving to the semifinals in Abilene at 4 p.m. Friday to face either No. 3 seed UT-Dallas (15-2-2, 7-2-2) or No. 6 seed Belhaven (10-8-1, 5-6). The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. No. 1 seed Hardin-Simmons (14-2-1, 11-0) is the tournament host.

The Lady Jackets dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision at UMHB on Oct. 10.

In Friday's loss to Sul Ross (4-9-4, 3-6-2), the Lady Jackets gave up the only goal with 21:21 left in the contest as Aylin Villalobos scored with an assist from Julia Gomez

Howard Payne attempted 13 shots with seven on goal — three by ASC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Kara Moore, two by Heaven Rossette, and one each by Katie Burnside and Carrie Gerdes.

Sul Ross finished with 18 shots and 12 on target, as Delaney Castor notched 11 saves for the Lady Jackets.

Sul Ross 2, Yellow Jackets 0

ALPINE – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets wrapped up their men's soccer season with a 2-0 loss at Alpine Friday.

The Yellow Jackets finished the year with a 4-14 record and 2-9 mark against American Southwest Conference foes.

Sul Ross (4-9-3, 2-6-3) scored its first goal 3:23 into the second half as Arturo Madrid found the net with an assist from Nana Prempeh. The Lobos added an insurance goal with 6:38 left as Lorenzo Segura scored with an assist from Luis Gonzalez.

Howard Payne attempted seven shots with three on frame — two by Alejandro Paz and one by Kennan Clarke.

Sul Ross fired 18 shots with 11 on goal as Andrew Hackney recorded nine saves for the Yellow Jackets.