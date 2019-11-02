The Brownwood Lady Lions may not have been as crisp as first-year head coach Allison Smith would have hoped, but Saturday's playoff warm-up match against the Class 2A Miles Lady Bulldogs at Warren Gym also presented an opportunity to work out a few kinks.

Brownwood came away with a four-set victory, 25-21, 25-10, 25-27, 25-11 in preparation for Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. bi-district playoff game against District 8-4A third seed Krum at Graham High School.

“We've played better but they came out in sets two and sets four and actually played their game and got the job done,” Smith said. “Hopefully we got all of our bad out today.”

In the opening set the Lady Lions (19-14) raced out to an 8-1 lead before Miles crept within a point, 16-15. A net violation by Miles, followed by kills from Ashlyn Storm and Katelyn Windham as well as a hitting error, allowed Brownwood to stretch the lead to 21-15. With the cushion down to 21-18, kills from Aleyia Cotton and Storm pushed the advantage out to five points, and Jaylen Savage finished the set with the clinching spike.

Trailing 5-4 in the second set, a block by Storm knotted the score and triggered a run of 10 straight Brownwood points. Windham and Fowler contributed kills along the way as the Lady Lions established a 14-5 cushion. The lead reached double digits, 19-9, on an ace by Cotton, who then followed with a kill as did Gracie Boswell.

In the third set, the Lady Lions found themselves in a 22-12 hole, yet rallied to grab a 25-24 lead. The momentum ran out, however, as Miles tallied the next three points to prolong the match.

“The girls throughout district have fought and even in set three today that we dropped to them we were down 10 points and at one time and we still came back and should have won that one,” Smith said. “What I like most about this team is how they can come together in stressful moments and really start playing how they should have been the whole time. Throughout district we've gotten more consistent and that's what I want to see more of, instead of playing in spurts.”

The Lady Lions regained control in the final set as, leading 7-5, aces from Becca Church, Kylie Wooten and Tessa Goodwin allowed Brownwood to expand its advantage to 12-6. Savage and Storm then began to dominate at the net as Brownwood extended its lead to 18-10. Another ace, this one from Boswell, stretched the lead to 20-11 as part of a string of seven consecutive points from Brownwood that ended the match.

Looking to the matchup against Krum, ranked No. 25 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, Smith said, “They're a solid team that comes from a very solid district with the reigning state champions. They got third in district but it's a hard district. They remind me a lot of Stephenville with a lot of scrappy players.”

Regarding the keys to victory against Krum, Smith said, “We have to stick together and not get frustrated whenever stuff isn't going our way. We can't get frustrated and get down on ourselves. We have to stick together and fight through it and they've shown that they can. We also have to find some open spots with our tips, use our volleyball IQ a little bit better. That's something we've been practicing and working on.”