Brownwood 2018 graduate Kyra Young, a sophomore on the Texas Tech women's track and cross country teams, was one of 155 student-athletes recently recognized for making the Academic All-Big 12 team. Texas Tech was represented 15 times, the most since 2015, including 12 on the women's side.

Young, who is majoring in Business Administration, made the first team which requires a GPA of 3.2 or higher.