MAY – The Class A Division I No. 9 May Tigers clinched at least a share of the District 14-A Division I championship with their eighth consecutive victory, 72-48, over the Gorman Panthers Friday night.

May (8-1, 2-0) finished with 461 yards of total offense — 250 passing and 211 rushing — against the Gorman (6-3, 1-1) defense.

Rory Bustamante completed 5 of 6 passes for 158 yards with three touchdowns while rushing for 106 yards and another score. Isidrio Salinas racked up 65 yards on the ground and scored twice, while Blake Harrell was 4 of 7 through the air for 66 yards and a touchdown, and he also returned a kick 55 yards to the end zone. Ethan Self also completed two passes, both for touchdowns, covering 16 yards.

Keith Cross led all receivers with five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Wheeler contributed four receptions for 67 yards and three trips to the end zone, Salinas grabbed two for 35 yards, and Lane McGinn pulled down a 17-yard scoring reception.

Defensive standouts for May included Salinas (8 tackles and 2 caused fumbles), Chris Flenniken (8 tackles), McGinn (7 tackles and on interception), and Seth Johnston (6 tackles and an interception).

The Tigers can lock up the outright championship Friday night when they visit Lingleville (5-4, 1-1), which is coming off a 40-19 win over Santa Anna.

Blanket 49, Mullin 0

MULLIN — The Class A Division II No. 11 Blanket Tigers secured no worse than a share of the District 15-A Division II title with Friday's 49-0 victory over the Mullin Bulldogs, who wrapped up their season.

Blanket (7-2, 3-0) yielded negative-13 yards of total offense to Mullin (1-9, 0-4), including minus-17 rushing, and created the game's only turnover.

Offensively, Tigers generated 206 total yards with 195 coming on the ground.

Logan Wheeler rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns, Carlos Morales chipped in 43 yards and a score, Hector Castaneda rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown and Dakota Pogue added 22 yards with a trip to the end zone.

Through the air, Trenten Varner completed 1 of 3 passes, an 11-yard scoring strike to Tyler Simpson.

Defensively for Blanket, Castaneda led the way with eight tackles followed by six from Simpson and four from Morales.

The Tigers host Sidney (3-6, 2-1), which is coming off a 66-25 victory over Rising Star, next week where a victory would clinch an outright district championship.

Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 12

ZEPHYR — The Zephyr Bulldogs will need a victory in next week's season finale to secure a return to the playoffs after a one-year absence following Friday night's 59-12 loss to Jonesboro.

Zephyr (3-6, 1-1) was limited to just 178 yards of total by Jonesboro — 114 on the ground and 64 through the air — while giving up 440 — including 288 rushing — to the Eagles (8-1, 2-0).

Jonesboro scored the game's first 27 points and Zephyr never mounted a serious threat.

Next week, Zephyr hosts Lometa (3-6, 0-2), which is coming off a 50-0 loss to Evant. A victory for the Bulldogs locks up the district's No. 2 playoff seed.

San Saba 48, Crawford 28

SAN SABA – The Class 2A Division I No. 6 San Saba Armadillos received their greatest challenge of the season, but still emerged with a 48-28 victory over the Crawford Pirates Friday night to lock up at least a share of a second straight District 7-2A Division I championship.

San Saba (9-0, 4-0), which had allowed 9 points all season, found itself tied with Crawford (6-3, 3-1) at 14 at halftime, having rallied twice after the Pirates grabbed early leads. The Armadillos responded with a 20-point third period to open a 34-21 edge, and added two more touchdowns in the final stanza.

The Armadillos ended the game with 547 yards of total offense, and all but 10 of those yards came on the ground. Sean O'Keefe compiled 369 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, Eli Salinas contributed 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes and Risien Shahan chipped in 59 yards and a trip to the end zone on nine attempts.

Defensively, San Saba gave up 236 yards and forced three turnovers, including a 29-yard interception return by Logan Glover that wrapped up the scoring.

Next week, San Saba can cap a second straight undefeated regular season and clinch an outright district championship at De Leon (3-6, 2-2), which is coming off a 48-7 win over Goldthwaite.

Richland Springs 62, Cherokee 15

RICHLAND SPRINGS — The Class A Division II No. 3 Richland Springs Coyotes finally returned to the field and upended the Cherokee Indians, 62-15, Friday night to set up a showdown with Rochelle next week for the District 16-A Division II championship.

Richland Springs (8-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 32-8 lead after one quarter and added 30 points in the second period to end the game at halftime.

The Coyotes gave up 106 yards and forced five Cherokee (1-8, 1-2) turnovers, including two that resulted in touchdowns — an interception return by Massiah Clarady and a fumble recovery by Wade Appleton.

On the offensive end, Richland Springs produced 267 yards — 146 rushing and 121 passing. Landon Burkhart rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards and another score in his season debut. Matthew Rigdon added 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground while passing for 55 yards with another touchdown.

Lane Shannon led the way with two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Decklyn Chandler pulled down a 39-yard scoring toss and Chase Gossett grabbed two receptions for 16 yards.

The Coyotes also scored on a 50-yard kick return by Griff Rigdon, who rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown as well.

Defensively, Burkhart's eight tackles were a team-high trailed by five from Shannon and four from Appleton.

De Leon 48, Goldthwaite 7

GOLDTHWAITE — The Goldthwaite Eagles' postseason hopes vanished Friday night with a 48-7 loss to the De Leon Bearcats.

De Leon (3-6, 2-2) held Goldthwaite to 99 yards of total offense — 87 yards on the ground and 12 through the air — while chalking up 277 yards, including 196 rushing.

Nick Jones led the Eagles with 60 yards rushing while Isaac Chavez and Jordan Simon chipped in 16 apiece.

Through the air, Jackson Patrick was 1 of 2 for 12 yards, with Chavez hauling in the reception.

Goldthwaite (2-7, 1-3) wraps up its season next week at Valley Mills (5-4, 2-2), which is coming off a 45-6 victory over Hico.

Dublin 20, Comanche 16

DUBLIN — The Comanche Indians slipped to third place in the District 6-3A Division II standings after a narrow 20-16 loss to the Dublin Lions Friday night.

Dublin (7-2, 3-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:37 left on a 57-yard pass from Cy Wing to Colton Crouch.

Comanche (4-5, 2-2) led 7-0 after a 4-yard Logan Wilkerson touchdown, 13-7 after a 23-yard pass from Hudson Welch to Jorge Rios, and 16-14 following a 36-yard field goal.

The Indians finished with 231 yards of total offense, with 190 coming on the ground, while the Lions produced 236 yards, with 164 coming through the air. Comanche committed the game's lone turnover.

Luke Wilson rushed for 101 yards for Comanche trailed by 51 yards from Wilkerson and 23 from Oscar Rios. Welch completed 4 of 9 passes for 41 yards as Rios caught two for 28 yards and Wilson added two receptions for 13.

Next week, the Indians will host Tolar (5-4, 2-2), coming off 36-7 win over Rio Vista, in a game that will determine the No. 3 and No. 4 playoff seeds from 6-3A Division II.

Ballinger 63, Coleman 7

BALLINGER — The Coleman Bluecats were eliminated from postseason contention Friday night as the Ballinger Bearcats chalked up their fourth straight District 4-3A Division II victory, 63-7.

Ballinger (7-2, 4-2) jumped out to 28-0 first-quarter lead over Coleman (3-6, 2-4), which finished with 33 yards of total offense, including negative-29 yards rushing, and three turnovers. Ballinger produced 454 yards — 245 through the air and 209 on the ground — with one turnover.

The Bluecats scored their lone touchdown with 2:54 left in the first half on a 1-yard plunge by Robert Wright, who finished with 33 yards rushing.

Corbin Rosales completed 8 of 11 passes for 62 yards as Jalen Holloway grabbed two receptions covering 34 yards.

Coleman will attempt to close its season on a winning note next week against Merkel (2-7, 2-4), which picked up a 34-18 win over Grape Creek Friday night.

OTHER SCORES

(No info reported]

Sidney 66, Rising Start 25

Lingleville 40, Santa Anna 19