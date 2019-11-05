COLEMAN — The Bangs Lady Dragons’ postseason return was short lived as the Jim Ned Lady Indians chalked up a 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 straight-set bi-district victory Tuesday.

“The girls fought the whole game and I’m so proud of their efforts and accomplishments,” said Bangs first-year head coach Cheyenne Lovelady. “The score may not show it, but everyone there knows Bangs had a good game and they are soon going to be the team to beat.”

District 6-3A fourth seed Bangs (10-21) received three aces and six digs from Madi Martin; five kills and 19 digs from Jacee Miller; three kills, three digs and three blocks from Kyra Smith; three blocks and one kill from Korlei King; 11 assists, one kill, three digs and one block from Halle Lance; 11 digs from Skylar Hutchins; three kills, one dig and one block from Maggie Morales; and four digs and two aces from Jordyn Pitts.

District 5-3A champion Jim Ned (30-12) will move on to the area round.