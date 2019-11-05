BELTON — The Howard Payne Lady Jackets’ soccer season ended in the quarterfinal round of the American Southwest Conference championship tournament with a 2-0 loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor Tuesday night.

No. 2 seed UMHB (12-6-1) scored a pair of first-half goals as Kristen Burdick found the net 27:24 in, and Emily Blaettner scored with 1:34 left in the first half.

No. 7 seed HPU (8-10-2) attempted just three shots — two by Kara Moore and one from Mariah Gonzales —all in the final 15 minutes and all on goal.

The Lady Crusaders fired 26 shots with 16 on frame as Delaney Castor tallied 13 saves for the Lady Jackets.