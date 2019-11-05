GRAHAM — The Brownwood Lady Lions gave the No. 25 Krum Lady Cats all they could handle in the third set, but sluggish starts in the first two sets led to a Region I-4A bi-district volleyball sweep Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions’ first season under head coach Allison Smith concluded with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-22 loss to District 8-4A third seed Krum.

“The first two matches we just didn’t come out and play the way we’re able to,” Smith said. “The third match we really showed our true colors and our true grit there.

“They weren’t having fun out there. They weren’t relaxing and playing the game they’d been playing. I guess it was just the playoffs and the sense of it hit them all at once. I told them if we win the state championship and you’re not out there having fun that’s not a successful season. They had fun that third set and the first two sets were just not them.”

Olivia Fowler led the Lady Lions with seven kills trailed by six from Katelyn Windham, five from Aleyia Cotton, three from Ashlyn Storm, two from Jaylen Savage and one each from Tessa Goodwin and Kylie Wooten.

Goodwin distributed 11 assists, Wooten dished out 10, and Caitlyn Moody was credited with a pair.

Moody and Goodwin served Brownwood’s two aces.

Defensively, Moody logged 27 digs trailed by 12 from Fowler, eight apiece from Cotton and Wooten, two from Goodwin and one each from Windham and Savage.

At net, Cotton and Savage both registered two blocks.

Brownwood (19-15), the runner-up from District 7-4A, jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first set before Krum (29-10) rallied to grab a 7-4 edge. A service error by the Lady Cats allowed the Lady Lions to trim the deficit to 7-5, but Krum answered with seven consecutive points and 11 of the next 12 to open an 18-7 advantage.

In the second set, Brownwood started in an 11-2 hole and never threatened the entire set.

In the finale, the set was tied on eight occasions with Brownwood grabbing its final lead, 19-18, on a block by Cotton.

The Lady Lions dug out of an early 8-4 hole and led twice, but never by more than one point.

After Cotton’s block, Krum reeled off the next three points to regain the momentum, 21-19. A spike from Cotton closed the gap to 21-20, but Krum tallied two more points to all but clinch the victory.

Despite the loss, Smith was pleased with her first season as Lady Lions head coach.

“I’m proud of our entire season, I really am,” Smith said. “This is the best first season I could have ever dreamed of having personally, and Aleyia Cotton is the best senior I could have had. I’m going to miss her.”

With Cotton the only player not returning next season, the Lady Lions have plenty to build on for the 2020 campaign.

“The future looks really great,” Smith said. “I’m really looking forward to everything and growing with the program. We have great incoming freshmen I went and watched, so I’m excited about the entire program.”