SAGINAW — The 2019 volleyball season came to an end Monday night for the Glen Rose Lady Tigers with a 17-25, 16-25, 15-25 loss to No. 6 Argyle in the Class 4A bi-district playoff game at Saginaw High School.

With the loss, the Lady Tigers end the season 18-21 overall, and they finished 3-5 in District 8-4A play where they finished fourth.

Although the Lady Tigers’ season came to a premature end, they played well in the loss, and Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford is optimistic with what the future holds.

“It makes me so excited,” she said. “We did exactly what our theme said ‘keep rising’ and ended on a great note.”

In the final game of her career, Glen Rose senior Taylor Fellers led the Lady Tigers with seven kills, six digs and 10 assists, and freshman Matti Young added six kills while Alexis Mims and Brooklynn Vara added four kills each in the loss to the Lady Eagles.

“We made some big adjustments and some big plays, but our inexperience kept us from playing solid all the way around,” Langford said.

The Lady Tigers knew it would take a near-perfect effort to knock off the Lady Eagles, and they were going toe-to-toe in the first set and trailed by a point at 15-14 before Argyle pulled away and took advantage of 14 unforced Lady Tiger errors in the set.

In the second set, the Lady Tigers were within two at 8-6 on a kill by Fellers. Lady Eagles went on a big run to lead 19-12 before eventually winning the set 25-16.

In the decisive final set, the two teams were tied at 4-4 before a 10-2 Argyle run broke the match open in cruising to the 25-15 win.

“I was so excited to see how our team came together and played their hearts out. We were not going to let the hard work keep us out of that game,” Langford said. “I felt like we played a hard-fought game and left every ounce of energy we had on the court.”

Defensively, Cam Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 13 digs, while Avery Turner, in her final game as a Lady Tiger, added five digs.