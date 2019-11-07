Tarleton Volleyball is ranked ninth in the first NCAA Division II South Central Regional rankings.

Regis sits atop the rankings with Angelo State seeded No. 2. Texas A&M-Commerce (3), Colorado School of Mines (4), Arkansas-Fort Smith (5), West Texas A&M (6), Metro State (7), and Dixie State (8) round out the top eight. UT Permian Basin is behind Tarleton at 10.

The top eight teams in the regional rankings at the end of conference tournament championship weekend will advance to the NCAA Division II tournament. The conference tournament champions are guaranteed an automatic berth into the playoffs, which could affect the rankings if a non-regionally ranked team wins their respective tournament and earned the berth.

The South Central region is comprised of the Lone Star Conference and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The regional tournament will be played at the home gym of the highest seed from Dec. 5-7. The national tournament is scheduled for Dec. 12-14 at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colorado.