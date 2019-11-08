The Brownwood Freshman Maroon Lions capped a 9-1 campaign, including a 4-0 run through District 5-4A Division I foes, with a 10-8 victory over China Spring Thursday night.

One play after a Noah Barron interception, Konlyn Anderson scored on a 29-yard touchdown run and Barron added the extra point for a 7-0 Lions first-half lead.

China Spring grabbed an 8-7 advantage with 2:30, scoring a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion.

Jordan Leach returned the ensuing kick to midfield and Anderson followed with a 30-yard sprint to move the ball into field goal range.

The Lions missed the first try, but China Spring called a time out right before the snap. On the second effort, Barron booted the game-winning 30-yard field goal into a stiff wind with 1:15 remaining.

Defensive standouts included Barron (4 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 2 INT), Azariah Dillard (4 tackles), Preston Buffington (2 tackles, Sack, QBP, TFL), and Dryden Anderson (4 tackles.

JV Lions 20, China Spring 0

The Brownwood JV Lions' season ended on a positive note with a 20-0 triumph over China Spring Thursday night.

Quarterback Baylor Tidwell led the Lions offensively throwing two touchdown passes to Elias Huerta and rushing for another.

Defensively, linebacker Uriah King and defensive lineman Alex Rena played well, leading the Lions in the shutout effort.

Llano 28, Freshman White Lions 6

The Brownwood Freshman White Lions dropped a 28-6 decision in their final outing of the season. Additional information was not available at press time.