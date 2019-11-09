SHERMAN — The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets opened the 2019-20 basketball season with a 98-59 non-conference road loss to the Austin College Kangaroos Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets (0-1) shot just 32 percent (23 of 72) from the floor, including 13 percent (3 of 13) from the three-point arc, and Howard Payne also converted just 38 percent (10 of 26) of its free throws.

Austin College (1-0), conversely, knocked down 49 percent (43 of 87) of its field goals, 27 percent (4 of 15) of its treys, and 57 percent (8 of 14) of its free throw attempts.

Howard Payne also committed 24 turnovers while creating 13 and was outrebounded 53-51.

Austin College built a 47-25 halftime lead that continued to grow in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets received 14 points and eight rebounds from Tyrell Thompson, 11 points from Jase Miguez, eight points and five boards from Jaylan Ballou, six points from Evan Adkins, five points apiece from Joshua Taylor and Kyle Kildare, four from Bret Eisenbach, three from Javaris Jones, two from Jacob Smith and one point from Timothy Aguero.

Five Kangaroos finished in double figures in scoring — Michael Holland with 17 points, Luke Brumbaugh with 16, Devin Roland with 12, Justice Mercadel with 11 and Jake Patin with 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets visit UT-Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m. Monday for an exhibition game, then return to their regular season schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at Texas Lutheran.