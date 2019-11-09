ROUND ROCK — Brown County was represented by five student-athletes at the UIL Cross Country state championships Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

The best performance of the bunch belonged to May freshman Jazmyn Rainey, who placed 34th in the Class A girls run with a time of 13:14.78. She was joined by Lady Tiger teammate Melanie Murphree, a junior, who clocked a 106th-place time of 14:36.59.

Bangs sophomore Hannah Person turned in a 43rd-place effort of 12:48.26 in Class 3A girls action.

Brownwood senior Darby Crysler placed 69th in the Class 4A event with a time of 12:49.97.

The lone boy to qualify from the county, Zephyr junior Garit Durbin, finished in a time of 18:38.08, which was good for 86th place in the Class A competition.