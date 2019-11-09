LINGLEVILLE — The Class A Division I No. 9 May Tigers secured a fourth consecutive outright district championship with their ninth straight win this season, 64-0 over the Lingleville Cardinals Friday night.

District 14-A Division I champion May (9-1, 3-0) will face District 13-A runner-up Robert Lee (6-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Santa Anna.

In the victory over Lingleville (5-5, 1-2), May generated 234 total yards — 168 rushing and 66 passing. Defensively, the Tigers scored three touchdowns — a 33-yard fumble return by Blake Harrell, a 5-yard interception return by Chris Flenniken and a 30-yard fumble return by Ethan Self — and created eight turnovers overall.

On the offensive end, Harrell rushed for 86 yards and two scores, Isidro Salinas chipped in 39 yards with a trip to the end zone, Aaron McGinn added 32 yards and a touchdown, and Lane McGinn tacked on 11 yards and six points.

Through the air, Harrell hurled a 45-yard touchdown to Tyler Wheeler and Flenniken connected with Salinas on a 21-yard scoring toss.

Lane McGinn led May with seven tackles trailed by six from Salinas, five and an interception from Harrell, five from Aaron McGinn, four and a fumble recovery from Flenniken, three each from Keith Cross and Jayce Blankenship, two and a fumble recovery from Seth Johnston, one tackle and two picks from Wheeler, and one tackle each from Self and Brian Kunkel.

Blanket 50, Sidney 0

BLANKET — The Class A Division II No. 10 Blanket Tigers secured the District 15-A Division II championship outright with a 50-0 triumph over the Sidney Eagles Friday.

By virtue of their win, the Tigers (8-2, 4-0) will battle District 16 runner-up Rochelle (8-2) in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday in May.

In the win over Sidney (3-7, 1-2), Blanket scored four offensive touchdowns in the first period and three defensive touchdowns in the second period.

The Tigers generated 125 yards — 91 rushing and 34 passing — as Logan Wheeler rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns, Hector Castaneda added 23 yards and a score on the ground and Trenten Varner completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Simpson.

Defensively, Wheeler returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, Varner recorded an 80-yard pick six and Castaneda returned a fumble 35 yards for six points. Castaneda led the way with eight tackles followed by seven from Simpson.

Sidney mustered just 47 yards of total offense to go along with the three turnovers.

Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 0

RISING STAR — The Brookesmith Mustangs reached nine victories in a season for the first time since 1962 with Friday's 53-0 triumph over the Rising Star Wildcats in the regular season finale.

District 15-A Division II runner-up Brookesmith (9-1) will next tangle with No. 3 Richland Springs (9-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Santa Anna in bi-district playoff action.

In the victory over Rising Star (3-6, 1-3), the Mustangs racked up 200 yards of total offense, with 180 coming on the ground, while giving up a total of 49 yards.

Tyler Williford rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Clayton Adame added 61 yards and a score and Avery Williford chipped in three scores and 18 yards on the ground. Tyler Williford also tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Jeremaya Ibara.

Defensively, Holden Bolt tallied 11 tackles, Avery Williford recorded 10 and Tyler Williford finished with eight tackles.

Rising Star received 17 yards rushing from Colton Edwards, 30 yards passing from Ethan Foster and 38 yards receiving from Chance Foster.

Zephyr 33, Lometa 22

ZEPHYR — The Zephyr Bulldogs are headed back to the playoffs following a one-year absence thanks to Friday night's 33-22 victory over the Lometa Hornets in the home and regular season finale.

Zephyr (4-6, 2-1), the runner-up from District 15-A Division I, will battle District 16-A Division I champion Nueces Canyon (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Eden in bi-district playoff action.

Further information on Zephyr's victory over Lometa (3-7, 0-3) was unavailable at press time.

Richland Springs 70, Rochelle 6

ROCHELLE — The Class A Division II No. 3 Richland Springs Coyotes captured their 18th straight district championship behind their 78th consecutive league victory, a 70-6 thrashing of the Rochelle Hornets Friday night.

With the win, District 16-A Division II champion Richland Springs (9-0, 4-0) will move on to the playoffs where 15-A Division II runner-up Brookesmith (9-1, 3-1) awaits at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Santa Anna.

In the victory over Rochelle (8-2, 3-1), the Coyotes scored 46 points in the second period alone after opening a 24-6 lead through one quarter.

Richland Springs rushed for 295 of its 307 total yards, while the defense gave up just 86 yards — including -10 passing – and created three turnovers.

Rochelle scored the first touchdown just 2:41 into the game, and Richland Springs dominated from that point forward.

Landon Burkhart rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Griff Rigdon added 74 yards and two scores, Matthew Rigdon scored three touchdowns and contributed 72 yards on the ground and Zane Cupps added a a 3-yard touchdown.

Through the air, Burkhart was 2 of 4 for 12 yards and a touchdown as both passes were caught by Lane Shannon.

Shannon led Richland Springs with seven tackles trailed by 5.5 from Burkhart and 4.5 from Matthew Rigdon.

San Saba 54, De Leon 7

DE LEON — The Class 2A Division I No. 3 San Saba Armadillos capped their second straight undefeated regular season with a second District 7 championship in a row, thanks to Friday's 54-7 victory over the De Leon Bearcats.

San Saba (10-0, 5-0) will open postseason play at 7 p.m. Thursday in McGregor against District 8-2A fourth seed Riesel (4-6).

In the victory over De Leon (3-7, 2-3), the Armadillos compiled 477 yards of total offense — 306 rushing and 171 passing.

Sean O'Keefe rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns trailed by Eli Salinas' 113 yards and one score. Wesley Lackey chipped in a 55-yard touchdown carry and Risien Shahan scored from 1 yard out.

Through the air, O'Keefe connected on 7 of 11 passes for 162 yards with three scoring tosses. Logan Glover caught three passes for 71 yards with one touchdowns while Salinas hauled in two scoring receptions totaling 83 yards.

Defensively, Landon Yarbrough tallied 27 tackles for San Saba followed by 17 from Shahan, 12 from Bladen Calley and 11 from Stone Sears. Glover and Cole Bryant picked off passes.

Comanche 27, Tolar 7

COMANCHE — The Comanche Indians locked up the No. 3 playoff seed from District 6-3A Division II with Friday's 27-7 home victory over the Tolar Rattlers, who will head into postseason action as the No. 4 seed.

Comanche (5-5, 3-2) will challenge District 5-3A Division II runner-up Wichita Falls City View (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells.

In the win over Tolar (5-5, 2-3), Comanche amassed 322 yards of total offense — 271 rushing and 51 passing.

Bryce Hermesmeyer led the ground game with 102 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Kolb chipped in 47 yards, Oscar Rios added 38 yards and a score, and Ricardo Sanchez rushed for 30 yards with a trip to the end zone.

Hudson Welch completed 9 of 13 passes for 51 yards as Hermesmeyer grabbed three receptions for 13 yards and Colton Davis finished with two catches for 19 yards.

Defensively, R.J. Pepper recorded 12 tackles and two sacks followed by 11 tackles from Christian Holmes.

Valley Mills 27, Goldthwaite 21 (OT)

VALLEY MILLS — The Goldthwaite Eagles' first season under head coach Keith Virdell reached its conclusion with Friday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Valley Mills Eagles in District 7-2A Division I gridiron action.

Goldthwaite (2-8, 1-4) raced out to a 21-0 lead on a 2-yard Nick Jones touchdown run followed by scoring carries of 15 and 8 yards from Isaac Chavez.

Valley Mills (6-4, 3-2) closed the gap to 21-6 at halftime, then scored on a 64-yard run in the third quarter and tacked on a 37-yard pass, and the two-point conversion, in the fourth quarter to force overtime. There, the only points came on a Valley Mills 7-yard touchdown carry.

Goldthwaite finished with 312 yards of total offense — 231 rushing and 81 passing — but committed three turnovers. Valley Mills produced 259 yards — 160 through the air and 99 on the ground — with two turnovers.

Weldon Krause led Goldthwaite with 85 rushing yards followed by Chavez and Jackson Patrick with 74 yards a piece.

Through the air, Patrick completed 6 of 14 passes for 81 yards. Chavez caught three passes for 37 yards, Cason Guthrie added a 21-yard reception and Dusty Partin hauled in an 18-yard catch.

Coleman 31, Merkel 14

COLEMAN — The Coleman Bluecats' season ended on a winning note with a 31-14 victory over the Merkel Badgers in Friday's finale for both squads.

Coleman (4-6, 3-4) compiled 293 yards of total offense — 242 rushing and 51 passing — against District 4-3A Division II rival Merkel (2-8, 2-5).

Gage Sikes rushed for 81 yards for the Bluecats while quarterback Corbin Rosales chipped in 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the air, Rosales completed 5 of 10 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jalen Holloway caught a team-high three passes for 32 yards.

Coleman snapped a four-game losing streak in its final outing of the year.

OTHER SCORES

(No info reported)

Gorman 62, Santa Anna 0