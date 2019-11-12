Five Howard Payne Yellow Jackets and five Lady Jackets received American Southwest Conference soccer postseason honors, which were revealed earlier the week.

Leading the way was sophomore Delaney Castor, who was tabbed women's Goalkeeper of the Year and was also a first-team selection.

Castor, who received an ASC Player of the Week nod during the regular season as well, started all 19 matches for the Lady Jackets and led the ASC in saves (159) and saves per game (8.37). She stopped four penalty kicks on the year while also posting a .869 save percentage, which was good for fourth in the ASC.

Other Lady Jackets honored included freshman defender Kendra Cecil and freshman forward Kara Moore on the third team, while junior forward Lesly Garcia and freshman midfielder Marisah Mata received honorable mention.

Cecil started all 19 matches for the Lady Jackets and did not allow a goal on her side of the field. She logged a team high 1,714 minutes played this season and recorded an assist versus Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Moore led the team in goals scored with seven and recorded her first career hat trick at Concordia. She also dished out three assists and was named ASC Player of the Week once this season. She led the team in shots (46) and shots on goal (27).

Garcia was second on the team in goals scored (6), shots (36) and shots on goal (20). She started in 17 of 19 matches she played in while logging over 1,100 minutes of action.

Mata logged the second-most minutes on the field of any Lady Jacket (1,522) and recorded an assist versus Texas College. She also started all 19 matches for the Lady Jackets.

For the Yellow Jackets, junior defender Thomas Carte and freshman forward Alexander Paz landed on the men's third team, while freshman forward Angel Rivas, freshman midfielder Alejandro Lopez and sophomore midfielder Zachary Moreno all received honorable mention.

Carte started 17 of 18 matches for the Jackets and anchored the defensive unit, posting the second-most minutes played on the team with 1,470.

Paz led the team in scoring with six goals on the season. He also started 17 of 18 matches for the Jackets with 44 shots, 14 on goal, and two assists.

Rivas started 16 matches and led the team in assists with four. He also logged the third-most minutes of action on the team (1,347), taking 35 shots with 12 on goal.

A 16-game starter as well, Lopez recorded one assist and took 18 total shots with three on goal for the Jackets.

Moreno scored one goal on 17 shots, with eight on goal for the Jackets. Starting in 14 of 15 matches for HPU, he logged over 1,200 minutes of action in the midfield.

The Lady Jackets finished with an 8-10-2 overall record, 4-6-1 in conference, and made their first ASC tournament appearance since 2014.

The Yellow Jackets went 4-14, 2-9 against conference foes, and missed the postseason.