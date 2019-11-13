AZLE — Katie Johnson had 12 kills, 12 digs and two aces as Collinsville defeated Windthorst, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21, in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal match.

Collinsville (37-10), which is in the region tournament for the first time since 2014, will face Crawford (45-4) in a region semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday at Weatherford.

Lexie Martin added 11 kills and five digs, Carrie Johnson handed out 27 assists to go with 14 digs and four kills, Gracie Cavin collected 25 digs, Ella Stonebraker chipped in 11 digs and Katy Claytor finished with seven digs for the Lady Pirates.

Windthorst was kept out of the region tournament for the first time since 2009.