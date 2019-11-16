The Brownwood Lady Lions are off to a 2-0 start to the season, fending off the Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies for a 40-38 victory Friday afternoon at Warren Gym.

Tied at 10 after one quarter, the Lady Lions (2-0) took a 20-14 halftime lead that grew to 31-20 through three periods. Fredericksburg (1-1) — coming off an 89-29 victory over Comfort in its season opener — made a feverish rally in the fourth quarter, but Brownwood was able to hang on down the stretch.

Mathya Thompson paced the Lady Lions offense with 18 points trailed by 11 from Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks, five from McKenzie Welker and two points apiece from Alexa Arreola, Ashlyn Storm and Lindsey Larose.

Brownwood — which also owns a 37-24 victory over Eastland thus far — will be back in action Thursday as the Lady Lions begin play in the three-day Brock tournament.