LAKEWAY - Depth isn’t an issue for the Lake Travis girls basketball team.

Playing without two of its key seniors who recently suffered injuries, the Cavs showed no signs of inexperience during a 53-37 win over a scrappy Weiss team Nov. 19 at Lake Travis High School.

“It’s good to get back home and play a tough team like Weiss, who gives you everything they got,” said Cavs coach Kevin Bussinger, whose squad went 1-3 over the weekend at the Burleson Centennial Tournament. “They play with great energy, play physical … and it’s a good challenge for us. Every game is a chance to get better and learn our lessons.”

In one of its final tuneups before District 25-6A play starts on Nov. 26, Lake Travis played a more guard-oriented lineup with senior posts Jackie Cilliers and Leanor Casanova sidelined.

It paid dividends as the Cavs’ transition game helped the team jump out to a 20-7 lead and go on a 17-2 second-half run that essentially closed the contest out.

“I thought we picked it up, especially coming off a shaky weekend,” said sophomore Raeven Boswell, who, along with freshman Mia Galbraith, scored 18 points to lead the Cavs. “We made adjustments with (Cilliers and Casanova out) and did well with those adjustments.”

Lake Travis (4-4) never trailed in the contest, but the Wolves got within 32-27 late in the third quarter. The Cavs then held Weiss without a field goal for more than eight minutes as they eventually built a 21-point lead.

“Ultimately, we were just doing what we were supposed to be doing, just doing our jobs,” Bussinger said. “That’s the part of defense that we’re stressing, is just to do our individual jobs. Sometimes we get away from that, and that’s kind of a learning process. But we’re getting better with that in games. … This group we have is phenomenally athletic and our goal is to just have everyone on the same page.”

Emmy Haney, Boswell and Galbraith all had six points in the first quarter as the Cavs built their 20-7 advantage.

Lake Travis led 30-17 at halftime before Weiss (1-3) went on a 10-2 run to start the second half.

However, the Cavs responded with their stout defense and got their transition game running again to gradually build their big lead.

“We’ve definitely been working on our transition game since the preseason,” Boswell said. “That’s something we’re working to being successful at.”

Haney finished with nine points, while Jamyria Ramsey hit five three-pointers and tallied 24 points to lead all scorers for Weiss (1-3).

Lake Travis plays at Killeen Shoemaker Friday, then — ready or not — it hosts Bowie Nov. 26 to start District 25-6A play.

“If we keep practicing certain things, we’ll be ready for district play,” Boswell said.