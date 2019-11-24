LAS VEGAS — One rematch down, one to go for Deontay Wilder.

Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night and retain his heavyweight title. That sets up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February.

Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10.

The sudden ending came after a lackluster first six rounds in which Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) did little. But the devastating power that has gotten him knockouts in all but two of his fights came through again.

“I finally found my measurement, and I took the shot,” Wilder said. "I had to play around with him. I had to calculate certain moves.’”

The fight was a rematch of a bout last year when Wilder stopped Ortiz in the 10th round. It set up a Feb. 23 fight against Fury that has already been signed.

Ortiz (31-2) didn’t protest the ending but said he thought he beat the count.

“I was clear-headed when I hit the canvas,” he said. "When I heard the referee say seven I was trying to get up but I guess the count went a little quicker than I thought.’’