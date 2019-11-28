Coming into the season, Abernathy and Canadian were predicted to face off in a Class 3A, Division II playoff rematch.

Both teams know not to look that far in advance, though.

For now, the Antelopes’ focus is getting past Friona during a regional quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Friday at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

The Chieftans (10-2) bring in a system the Antelopes (11-1) haven’t seen before, which presents a specific challenge in regard to offensive tempo.

“They’re so different, offensively,” Antelopes coach Darrell Daily said. “They’re not as big and physical up front as Post was, but they look a little bit like that at times on offense. Of course, Post doesn’t speed it up. Really, we haven’t played anybody that’s comparable, speeding it up on offense and doing the things they do on defense.

“It’s a big challenge because, yeah, we haven’t really played anybody close to this style this year.”

Abernathy, too, hopes to give the Chieftans some different looks using their depth.

From Week One until now, the Antelopes have improved game by game, which was on full display in a 50-14 win over Childress. Abernathy quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns, while also throwing for 110 yards and another score. Avery Clarkson chipped in 59 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards and a TD.

“We were able to put them away pretty quick as far as explosive plays on offense by Bryson and a touchdown by Avery Clarkson on a little play-action pass and some things that they couldn’t stop,” Darrell Daily said. “We dictated the game the whole time so it was a really good football game getting ready for this next round.”

The Antelopes defense has shut out two opponents for a total of 21 points given up in their last four games. It starts with a strong defensive line and extends to the linebackers led by Dante Flores, who has a team-leading 104 tackles and three quarterback sacks on the year. Aaron Trevino adds 93 tackles, six fumble recoveries, a quarterback sack and an interception.

“He’s always around the ball,” Darrell Daily said of Trevino. “They like to play, they like the physical part of the game. … They take pride in and it really upsets them when somebody scores on us. They fly around to the ball and hopefully that can take us a little ways.”

The Antelopes have also seen other players like Tanner Timms and Jess Hoel, a transfer from Frenship, stepping up on offense. Timms added depth at the running back spot while Hoel has played at multiple spots on the field, including quarterback, slot receiver, cornerback and return specialist.

“You come into Abernathy and, if you can, you’re going to play on both sides of the ball and you’re going to play a lot more minutes. He’s done a good job of stepping in,” Darrell Daily said of Hoel. “He has really good speed. He’s the future quarterback which is good for the program, so he’s done a good job for us.”